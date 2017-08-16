Nicola Roberts Appears To Take A Swipe At Girls Aloud Member, Sarah Harding, After Calling 5H "Slutty"

Bye bye chances of a Girls Aloud reunion.

You may be asking yourself why Harmonizers are posting hateful messages to the former-Girls Aloud member, Sarah Harding. It all started after she referred to the four-piece band as "slutty" during a chat with Chad Johnson in 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

It now appears that her fellow bandmate, Nicola Roberts, has defended Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei and Ally Brooke, against Sarah's comment.

> From Reality Stars To Sports Heroes - Here Are The I'm A Celebrity 2017 Campmate Rumours

Pic: Getty

After Sarah's controversial remarks, Nicola had her say on the matter, posing for a snap on Instagram, whereby she wore a cap saying "Women in music are dangerously underestimated".

Nicola captioned the post as "And that's why we have to support each other," following Sarah's mimicking the 'Work From Home' singers, saying "Slutty, slutty, slutty… sex sells, sex sells".

And that's why we have to support each other. A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) onAug 15, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Sarah even compared Girls Aloud's outfits to Fifth Harmony's, but defended their choices, saying that they wore them because it was so hot.

> Download Our App Right Here, And Control The Tunes You Wanna Play Right Now!

It looks like Sarah's losing fans, but how is Malcolm doing? (Oh, you've not seen Malcolm in 'Celebrity Big Brother? Whatcha playing at?!)