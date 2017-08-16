Nicola Roberts Appears To Take A Swipe At Girls Aloud Member, Sarah Harding, After Calling 5H "Slutty"

16 August 2017, 13:55

Sarah Harding Nicola Roberts Feud

Bye bye chances of a Girls Aloud reunion.

You may be asking yourself why Harmonizers are posting hateful messages to the former-Girls Aloud member, Sarah Harding. It all started after she referred to the four-piece band as "slutty" during a chat with Chad Johnson in 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

It now appears that her fellow bandmate, Nicola Roberts, has defended Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei and Ally Brooke, against Sarah's comment.

> From Reality Stars To Sports Heroes - Here Are The I'm A Celebrity 2017 Campmate Rumours

Girls Aloud Jingle Bell BallPic: Getty

After Sarah's controversial remarks, Nicola had her say on the matter, posing for a snap on Instagram, whereby she wore a cap saying "Women in music are dangerously underestimated".

Nicola captioned the post as "And that's why we have to support each other," following Sarah's mimicking the 'Work From Home' singers, saying "Slutty, slutty, slutty… sex sells, sex sells".

 

And that's why we have to support each other.

A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) onAug 15, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Sarah even compared Girls Aloud's outfits to Fifth Harmony's, but defended their choices, saying that they wore them because it was so hot.

> Download Our App Right Here, And Control The Tunes You Wanna Play Right Now!

It looks like Sarah's losing fans, but how is Malcolm doing? (Oh, you've not seen Malcolm in 'Celebrity Big Brother? Whatcha playing at?!)

Celebrity Big Brother Enjoy A Spiritual Affair

01:28

Trending On Capital FM

Kim Kardashian versus Jeffree Star

Kim Kardashian Calls Fans 'Petty' After Addressing Jeffree Star's Racist Comments As He Slams KKW Beauty
Liam Payne posts side by side throwback photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown Rihanna

Chris Brown Has Revealed Details Of The Night He Assaulted Rihanna And It’s Horrifying

Rihanna

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  2. 2
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  6. 6
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  7. 7
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
    itunes
  8. 8
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  9. 9
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  10. 10
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  11. 11
    SUBEME LA RADIO artwork
    SUBEME LA RADIO
    Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno,...
    itunes
  12. 12
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  13. 13
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  14. 14
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  15. 15
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  16. 16
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  17. 17
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  18. 18
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  19. 19
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  20. 20
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  21. 21
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  22. 22
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  23. 23
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  25. 25
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  26. 26
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  27. 27
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  28. 28
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  29. 29
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta Feat. Justin Bieber
  30. 30
    Malibu artwork
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  31. 31
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & ...
  32. 32
    No More Sad Songs (feat. MGK)
    Little Mix
  33. 33
    Real Life artwork
    Real Life
    Duke Dumont & Gorgon City Feat. Naations
    itunes
  34. 34
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  35. 35
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  36. 36
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  37. 37
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  38. 38
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  39. 39
    Versace On The Floor artwork
    Versace On The Floor
    Bruno Mars Vs David Guetta
    itunes
  40. 40
    I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
    DJ Khaled
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site