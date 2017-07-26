Robert Pattinson Confirms He’s ENGAGED To FKA Twigs & Kinda Slams The Twihard Fans

The couple have been dating over two years.

Congratulations are in order for Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs – the Twilight actor has finally confirmed that the couple are engaged!

The rumours have been circulating that Robert might have popped the question since 2015, but it’s the first time he’s spoken out about it publicly – and the reason he kept quiet was because of the OTT fans.

He told Sirius XM the couple are “kind of” engaged, revealing, “I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy… So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary.”

R-Pattz and FKA Twigs got together after he broke up with his Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, after she famously cheated on him with a married director and he’s managed to keep his current relationship out of the limelight as much as possible.

Congrats, guys!