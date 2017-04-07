WATCH: Things Got Hella Awkward After Oli White Forgot To Invite Roman To His Book Launch Party

Surely Ro's invite just got lost in the post right....NOPE!

Every now and then there comes a time when you won't be invited to a party and you usually go through three stages...

1. Confusion (how have they forgotten about me?!)

2. Anger (I don't care anyway! I'm glad they forgot!)

3. Acceptance (ah well, it saves me spending cashola on a new outfit)

BUT, Roman skipped all three of these when he found out Oli's book launch party happened the night before their interview and he never got an invite!

Roman Grills Oli White On Not Getting An Invite 00:39

We guess it's the perfect example of 'what comes around, goes around' because if you remember the last time Oli made his way into the lovely Capital studio, Oli ended up chowing down on some nasty food, bush tucker trial style

PIC: Capital

Oli's new book 'The Takeover' is now available to buy and you're going to love it!

