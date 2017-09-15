Love Island's Montana Reveals 'Romance' With Snoop Dogg's Son Claiming "He Was Carved By Angels"

Sound's like she's pretty besotted tbh!

When it comes to the most random romances of the year, this wasn't one we ever expected to see, but we'll go with it.

Love Island's Montana has been flirting up a storm with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg's son Cordell!

> Love Island 2016's Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Have Revealed The 4D Scan Of Their Baby Boy

Cordell is actually a model and from some of his recent snaps we can certainly see why he caught Montana's eye.

Never stop trying A post shared by Cordell C. Broadus (@cbroadus) onAug 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Speaking to The Sun recently, Montana admitted, "When I went to LA I met Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell and he was just beautiful, it was like he was carved by angels."

Those are some pretty strong words there Montana! Sounds like Cordell caught you right in the feels.

Sadly though, the Love Island star isn't confident any kind of romance is likely to blossom between the pair, revealing, "I don’t think anything’s gonna happen between us unfortunately but a girl can only wish."



(Picture: Instagram)

She did however post a picture of the pair alongside Snoop's dad on her Instagram account recently and it sounds like he's certainly taken a liking to the 22-year-old.

Pops and Cordz... what a pleasure my sassy outfit is the one and only @prettylittlething A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) onAug 17, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Montana explained, "I met Snoop Dogg’s dad as well, Papa Snoop, and he was like, ‘You know, you’re like a daughter to me. And I was like, ‘Yes I will be quite soon… hopefully.’"

Well watch this space we say Montana and keep an eye on those DM's!

> Download Our Beautiful New App For More Juicy Celeb Stories...You Know You Want To!

Whilst you're here, check out what Love Island's Gabby had to say about the racist abuse she and Marcel have faced since leaving the villa...