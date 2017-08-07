Love Island 2016's Cara De La Hoyde Has Revealed She & Ex BF Nathan Massey Are Having A Baby Boy!

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde revealed earlier this year that she is PREGNANT with ex boyfriend Nathan Massey’s baby!

The news comes after the pair broke up towards the start of the year. According to reports at the time, the couple split up just two weeks after Cara found out that she was pregnant with Nathan’s child and apparently have no plans to get back together.

Cara commented that, “it’s a shame and a sad situation. I know a lot of people will think, ‘well, you’re going to have a baby together so just stay together - but we’re not going to do that just to look like the perfect couple”.

But now, they have even more reason to celebrate as it has been revealed that the pair are expecting a baby boy!

“Obviously the main thing we wanted was for them to be healthy, but we were leaning towards wanting a boy, so we were so excited. We both just looked at each other and were like, 'Oh my God, it's a boy!', she revealed to OK! magazine.

She continued that "I'm not very girlie so I'd rather have a little boy who'll get all muddy than a little princess. I'm a bit more rough and ready. Now we know the sex, it's so much more real.”

Nathan and Cara found love on ITV show, Love Island and revealed that they had split up in April on social media.

Writing, “Me and Cara have split, we’ve had the summer of our lives together, but sadly come to a end, I wish her the best for the future”. Fans were gutted as the winners of the dating show had hoped they would follow in fellow contestants, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen’s footsteps and get engaged.

That said, a baby is just as sweet.

Congrats you guys!

