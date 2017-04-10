According To Reports, Love Island 2016's Cara & Nathan Have Broken Up & We're Heartbroken

We're so sad!

It seems that Love Island 2016 may have another break-up on its hands and it has come from a couple that we never would’ve guessed.

The WINNERS of the reality show, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have officially split, according to new reports.

It’s thought that the split has come after a sequence of “silly rows” which have led the couple to calling it quits.

Sources have commented that “they’ve both mutually agreed to call it quits. It hasn’t been an easy decision but in the end they decided things would be better apart. They stayed really amicable and will definitely do all they can to be friendly”.

The split comes after they won Love Island in July last year, bagged the £50,000 prize and moved in together. However, last month rumours started circulating that Cara had moved out of the house they shared together and was living with a friend.

At the time a source said, “Nathan and Cara have always had a fiery relationship with plenty of ups and downs. But their latest bust-up is their biggest yet and it’ll be tough for them to come back from this”.

EEEK. We love these two together and we can only hope that they patch things up.

