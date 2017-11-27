Meghan Markle’s Wild Journey From ‘Deal Or No Deal’ To Princess Is 100% Glow Up Of The Year

27 November 2017, 18:04

Meghan Markle On Deal Or No Deal

We had no idea she was on the show!

Olly Murs and Naughty Boy have both famously made appearances on game show 'Deal Or No Deal', but how many of you actually knew that Meghan Markle was also on the hit show?

That's right, actress and now fiancé to Prince Harry actually used to be one of the women who open the boxes on the American version of the show.

Whilst actual contestants open boxes here in the UK, in the US there are a group of models who have the honour of breaking the news that someone's just failed to win $1,000,000.

Meghan Markle On Deal Or No Deal
(Pic: YouTube)

Meghan was on the show whilst she was pursuing her career as an actress and it gave her an opportunity to gain plenty of screen time on a hugley popular TV show.

Her stint on the show was back in 2006 and she was the face behind the number 24 box, however she didn't seem to enjoy the experience too much.

Previously speaking about her role on the show, Meghan told Esquire, "I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet."

Meghan Markle On Deal Or No Deal
(Pic: YouTube)

She added, "I went from working in the US Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It's run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing."

Well as she's now entering into the Royal Family, we don't think we'll be seeing her reprise the rolew anytime soon!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Meghan got quizzed on Britain recently...

