Congratulations Prince Harry & Meghan Markle! There's A New Royal Enagement!

It's official!

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have just announced their engagement and will be having a spring wedding!

The couple have been dating for around a year and rumours of an engagement were rife since she was claimed to have moved to London after finishing filming on TV series Suits to be with her beau.

The couple released a statement reading, "His Royal Highness the Prince Of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

"His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Meghan is said to have been invited for tea with the Queen last month which signalled how serious her and Prince Harry's relationship was getting, and who isn't excited by the prospect of another Royal wedding?!

The couple announced their engagement on Twitter:

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Meghan's previously told Vanity Fair, "We’re two people who are really happy and in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

Meghan's parents also released a statement praising the engagement:

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Congrats, guys - we're buying our hats now!