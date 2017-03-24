Megan McKenna's Ex On The Beach Ex Jordan Davies Is "Happy She's Now Back Single"

Can you imagine if these two got back together?

Incase you didn’t know, Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have broken up.

And yes, many of their fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the sassiest partnership on the small screen.

However, as ever, there are people who are actually pretty happy that the pair have broken up.

Namely… Megan’s ex, Jordan Davies.

The former Ex On The Beach star and his ex-fiance (OMG WE TOTALLY FORGOT THAT THEY WERE ENGAGED) has claimed that he is still madly in love with Megan on Twitter.

But alas, all is not what it seems.

Jordan and Megan dated during their stint in the 2015 series of Ex On The Beach and broke up shortly before she headed into the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016.

It’s fair to say that their relationship has soured somewhat since the break up, with Megan calling him a “s**tbag” and Jordan calling Megan “nasty, selfish and money-grabbing”.

OUCH.

But now it seems that Jordan wants Megan back.

Kinda.

He supposedly tweeted, “I still love Megan, glad she’s back single”…

… but all is not what it seems because it has now been revealed that Jordan’s pal, Joshua Ritchie had hacked his account. In typical LAD LAD LAD style.

That was @ritchie_joshua ... he thinks he's hilarious — JORDAN (@JordanWeekender) March 22, 2017

Sigh. We thought we heard wedding bells for a second again.

