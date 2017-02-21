“You Can Count If You Like” Megan McKenna Hits Back At Weird ‘Sixth Toe’ Rumours

21 February 2017, 12:27

Megan McKenna six toes

Megan hit back at the bizarre rumours she had an extra digit on her feet!

There are worse things people can accuse you of than having an extra toe, but Megan McKenna didn’t take kindly to the suggestion she had six digits on each foot after a dodgy photo emerged – and she wasn’t mincing her words! 

After she posted a couple of snaps where are weird angle made it look like she had an extra toe, people were quick to question her about her mysterious extra appendage.

However, it looks like it was just a trick of the angle and the light as Megan took to Twitter to dispel the rumours with a photo and video of her perfectly pedicured tootsies. 

Well, that’s the most random rumour of the week cleared up then, y’know, in case any of you were losing sleep over a TOWIE cast member’s toes.... but it's not the only thing Megan's been ripped on Twitter for in the past day or two. 

Fans also spotted that the designer bags she and her pals were carrying for TOWIE filming after they had been 'shopping' were actually empty bags after they appeared in the background of another photo on her instagram all stacked inside one another. D'oh! 

Here's the 'shopping' photo.... 

 

Action shot #Towie

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) onFeb 20, 2017 at 11:28am PST

And here are the empty designer bags... 

 

Never to early for a cocktail date #Towie

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) onFeb 20, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Well, that's awkward! 

WATCH: Joey Essex Dropped The F-Word On This Morning And Phil & Holly Weren't Impressed

Keep it Capital tonight to catch Katy Perry on the Capital Evening Show with Roman Kemp - and you can listen live by downloading the Capital App right here! 

Little Mix's 'Touch' Without Music Is The Funniest Thing Going!

Perrie's "meow" though...

02:41

 

Trending On Capital FM

Emma Watson 'Belle' Movie Clip

WATCH: Emma Watson Proves She's The Perfect Belle As She Sings In The First Clip Of Beauty & The Beast
Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Pink Hair feature

To Peach or Not To Peach? 8 Celebs That Have Dyed Their Hair Peachy Pink

BRITs 2016

BRIT Awards - 42 Of The Best Dressed Celebrities Through The Years

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  7. 7
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site