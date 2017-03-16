Megan Fox Launched A Lingerie Brand Just A Few Months After Giving Birth & The Photos Are HOT

Wow, we can't get over how incredible the Transformers star looks in her new Frederick's of Hollywood shoot.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to us that just months after having a baby one of Hollywood's biggest stars looks insanely gorgeous, however launching a brand new lingerie brand kinda tops it right?!

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) onOct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Just five months after giving birth to her third son with husband Brian Austin Green, the actress/entrepreneur is not only making the creative decisions in the Frederick's of Hollywood office, she's also the face of the brand!

A couple of days ago, Megan posted this incredible photo from a shoot with the caption, "Frederick's Of Hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017".

PIC: Megan Fox/Instagram

Talking about the new collection, Megan revealed, "I guess I've lived in [lingerie] for most of my career, so I understand what it is to wear it, and not only in intimate moments, but on a world stage. I know what you need as a female to feel not just comfortable but powerful."

PIC: Megan Fox/Instagram

Megan added the exact type of lingerie she prefers and we have to say, it's a little cheeky, "I don't want to call it dominatrix-y, but I like stuff that maybe makes men feel intimidated. I love choker pieces and harnesses and stuff like that. A lot of black — leather, latex, or lace. I'm not a flowery, light-color, sweet lingerie wearer. I understand that really works for some women, and they feel great in that, but I like the harder stuff."

Spending the day with @fredericks_hollywood working on my premier collection. Follow along for behind the scenes on my inspiration. #hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) onFeb 17, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

And if you haven't seen the promotional video...well...feast your eyes on this...

