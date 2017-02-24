Fans Think Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant Based On This Photo But They’re Clutching At Straws

24 February 2017, 10:38

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spark p

Fans are confused based on this one picture.

The One Direction lads are already on their second band baby, but the Little Mix ladies are still busy focussing on their careers – but fans think that Perrie Edwards may be the first to have a mini-Mixer based on this new photo.

Perrie posted a snap of herself with her new boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Instagram, with her hand placed on her stomach. Given the unusual placement of her hand, fans were quick to jump to conclusions.

 

What a night!

A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onFeb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Some were utterly convinced there was a bun in the oven while others weren’t buying it:

Come on, this is surely just people adding two and two together and getting five. She’s only been with Alex a few months and the girls are at the peak of their career and touring America. We doubt we’ll see Perrie pregnant for a while yet!

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Singing In Bed With Her Topless BF Alex Chamberlain Is Cute AF

Little Mix - 'Touch'

Official Music Video

03:26

 

