Fans Think Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant Based On This Photo But They’re Clutching At Straws

Fans are confused based on this one picture.
The One Direction lads are already on their second band baby, but the Little Mix ladies are still busy focussing on their careers – but fans think that Perrie Edwards may be the first to have a mini-Mixer based on this new photo.
Perrie posted a snap of herself with her new boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Instagram, with her hand placed on her stomach. Given the unusual placement of her hand, fans were quick to jump to conclusions.
Some were utterly convinced there was a bun in the oven while others weren’t buying it:
so how many months pregnant is perrie ?— tee (@perrieeatmeout) February 24, 2017
some of ya'll are taking it to literally.. Perrie has been jokingly pregnant since she wore that green maxi dress
— anna (@hesthirIs) February 24, 2017
i cant believe perrie is pregnant, congratulations pic.twitter.com/M4kccIQX0x— rita (@debnamix) February 24, 2017
in getting pregnant vibes from perrie— ashleigh (@voguepesy) February 24, 2017
I find this hilarious. Just bc Perrie had her hand on her stomach people are saying it means she's pregnant— ffion (@milleniumfalccn) February 24, 2017
This might be far-fetched but is Perrie pregnant ?? She keeps holding her stomach— anna || (@irrevocableziam) February 24, 2017
Come on, this is surely just people adding two and two together and getting five. She’s only been with Alex a few months and the girls are at the peak of their career and touring America. We doubt we’ll see Perrie pregnant for a while yet!
