A Snapchat Story Has Fuelled Rumours That Jesy Nelson & TOWIE Hunk Chris Clark Are Dating

22 February 2017, 12:35

Jesy Nelson Chris Clark Instagram

Yes, this really is happening. The worlds of TOWIE and Little Mix are about to collide in an explosion of romance.

Sometimes when you read a headline, you have to a lil double take, well, you probably did a triple take for this one right? 

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Was Beautifully Singing 'Touch' Live... And Then Said "F*** Off" Down The Mic!

Jesy Nelson's BFF Sam King recently posted several videos and images on his Snapchat story revealing that Jesy has indeed been mixing with TOWIE hunk Chris Clark.

Fans were eager to screen-grab stills from the video...

Sam King instagram

PIC: Sam King/Instagram

Jesy recently called off her engagement to Rixton lead singer Jake Roche after the pair grew apart last year however she's definitely ready to start dating again as she recently told Sunday People, " I’d really like to experience flirting with an American guy." Well..how about Essex lad Chris?

Sam King instagram

PIC: Sam King/Instagram

She added, "I like someone who looks naughty, I like a naughty boy." YUP, you could literally choose any of the TOWIE boys and you'd land yourself a bad boy!

LISTEN: Is Rixton’s New Song About Jake Roche’s Break Up With Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson?!

PIC: Little Mix/YouTube

Ahead of the girl's live appearance at this year's BRIT awards, both Chris and Jesy have started to follow each other on Instagram!

