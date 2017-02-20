WATCH: Perrie Edwards Singing In Bed With Her Topless BF Alex Chamberlain Is Cute AF

20 February 2017, 12:23

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlaid-Chamberlain

Let's just say we had a nice wake up for a Monday, when we opened Perrie Edwards' Snapchat...

 Pezza's filmed herself in bed with her (relatively) new boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and it's all kinds of adorable.

Alex must trying to be giving the Little Mix star a run for her money as he sings a line from Oliver Twist. 

Captioning the Snapchat with the lyrics, "I'd go anywhere for you dear...anywhere" it's safe to say Perrie is properly loved up and we couldn't be happier for her. 

The couple also posted a faceswap which makes your eyes go a bit funny if you stare at it long enough. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards FaceSwa

Picture: Snapchat

Tonight Alex has a big game with his team Arsenal tonight as they take on Sutton United in the FA Cup...let's hope he got enough sleep last night eh? 

