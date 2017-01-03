Marnie Simpson & Lewis Bloor Have Split Up In A Surprisingly Low-Key Fashion

Sad times for the CBB couple…

Blink and you’d have missed Marnie Simpson confirming that she and Lewis Bloor had split up just before New Year, because the couple did in uncharacteristically low-key fashion.

Marnie confirmed the news on her Twitter account, tweeting that she was “starting the new year with a break up”, but refrained from tweeting anything else about the situation.

Shout out to all the girls starting the new year with a break up.



Yeah, ditto — M A R N I E | G S (@MarnieGShore) December 30, 2016

Lewis has remained tight lipped about the split, not posting anything on social media, but liked a tweet from a fan hoping that the couple are “not letting any haters or negativity get in the way of what they have together.”

Hope @marniegshore & @lewis_bloor are ok and not letting any haters or negativity get in the way of what they have together. pic.twitter.com/5EvQFaQfXC — sue abbey (@sue_abbb) January 2, 2017

The couple got together when they both starred in Celebrity Big Brother, and their relationship hasn’t exactly been free from drama since. Marnie was still seeing her ex and Geordie Shore co-star Aaron Chalmers when she went in to the Big Brother house in the summer, and she and Lewis have argued about her ex before.

People suspected that the couple had split back in November after they unfollowed each other on social media and according to The Sun, it was because of Aaron.

A source claimed, “Marnie was getting very flirty with Aaron. There wasn't anything more to it but it seemed she wanted to get a reaction out of him... at one point she even stated grinding against him."

Fingers crossed they can sort out their differences – we want another CBB wedding!