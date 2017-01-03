Marnie Simpson & Lewis Bloor Have Split Up In A Surprisingly Low-Key Fashion

3 January 2017, 11:20

Marnie Simpson lewis Bloor

Sad times for the CBB couple…

Blink and you’d have missed Marnie Simpson confirming that she and Lewis Bloor had split up just before New Year, because the couple did in uncharacteristically low-key fashion.

Did Charlotte Crosby Just Admit She Spent The Night With THIS Made In Chelsea Hunk?!

Marnie confirmed the news on her Twitter account, tweeting that she was “starting the new year with a break up”, but refrained from tweeting anything else about the situation.

Lewis has remained tight lipped about the split, not posting anything on social media, but liked a tweet from a fan hoping that the couple are “not letting any haters or negativity get in the way of what they have together.”

The couple got together when they both starred in Celebrity Big Brother, and their relationship hasn’t exactly been free from drama since. Marnie was still seeing her ex and Geordie Shore co-star Aaron Chalmers when she went in to the Big Brother house in the summer, and she and Lewis have argued about her ex before. 

People suspected that the couple had split back in November after they unfollowed each other on social media and according to The Sun, it was because of Aaron.

A source claimed, “Marnie was getting very flirty with Aaron. There wasn't anything more to it but it seemed she wanted to get a reaction out of him... at one point she even stated grinding against him."

Fingers crossed they can sort out their differences – we want another CBB wedding! 

Charlotte Crosby Just Posted A Weirdly Romantic Memory About Her Ex, Gary Beadle

Geordie Shore Cast Play Snog, Marry, Avoid!

02:13

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site