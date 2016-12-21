Charlotte Crosby Just Posted A Weirdly Romantic Memory About Her Ex, Gary Beadle

21 December 2016, 10:55

Gary Beadle Charlotte Crosby

… and fans think he’s trying to turn his new girlfriend into Charlotte, too!

There’s something very strange going on with Charlotte Crosby and Gary Beadle right now…

Last night Charlotte posted a weirdly romantic memory of her and her former boyfriend and Geordie Shore co-star Gaz while she was watching an old episode of Geordie Shore on MTV.

Seeing Chloe Ferry Crying After Marty McKenna Called Her “Fat As F**k” Is Heartbreaking

She revealed that during the filming of that particular episode, the couple had gone and put their own love lock on a bridge, but that the episode never got shown on TV.

It comes as Gaz introduced his new pet Pomeranian puppy that he bought his new girlfriend Emma McVey to the world… and people started accusing him of trying to turn Emma into Charlotte by buying her the same breed of dog.

 

Willow the Micro Pom

A video posted by gazgshore (@gazgshore) onDec 15, 2016 at 2:11pm PST

Fans were quick to notice the connection: 

We’re sure THAT’s just a coincidence, but Gaz and Charlotte haven’t spoken since they split up for good after she revealed she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy while he was filming for Ex On The Beach – could Charlotte’s tweets mean she’s ready to make amends?

Fingers crossed these two former lovers can put the past behind them and rescue the friendship that made their time on Geordie Shore so watchable. 

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson's Releasing An Autobiography That'll “Worry A Lot Of People”

Gaz Beadle Has A Message For Geordie Shore Fans

00:30

