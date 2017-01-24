This Magical Video Shows How Lush Make Their Unicorn Bubble Bars & It's So Satisfying To Watch

24 January 2017, 12:11

How It's Made: Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar

02:19

We all plonk'em in the bath each week, but we had absolutely no idea how they come to smell so damn good.

The staff at a Lush Factory in America have revealed the inner secrets to how the bath bombs are physically made. 

Unsurprisingly the process of making the Unicorn-shaped pressies is just as mystical and magical as you may think. 

Get ready for oils that sound like Harry Potter characters and more colours than you can throw a stick at. 

Have a watch of the video above to see for yourselves. 

