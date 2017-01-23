From Mixers To Directioners, YOU Need To Vote To Prove You're Capital's Best Fans 2017!

We've shortlisted the 30 biggest and most influential fan groups in the world - and it's down to YOU to decide who's the best!

Capital's on the hunt to find out which huge artist has the BEST fans in the whole world.

Last year, One Direction's #Directioners rallied together to prove that not even a "hiatus" can dampen their spirits. 2015's competition saw Lady Gaga's Little Monsters come out on top - with their Mother Monster even telling us how much her fans mean to her.

With such stiff competition in the pop world, we've had to make our list even BIGGER for 2017 - you can now vote for 30 different fan groups!

Whether you're a Harmonizer or a Lovatic, part of 5SOS's fam or Rihanna's Navy, you all get to make some noise!

We'll be keeping you up to date on the current top 10 everyday at 5pm (GMT), and Roman Kemp will be going all out on the Capital Evening Show Mon-Thurs from 7pm.





How To Vote For Capital's Best Fans 2017

Voting is open now and will close at 12:00pm (GMT) on Monday, 6th February 2017. You can vote as many times as you want, for as many fan groups as you want! Just fire off a Tweet with the relevant hashtag below. (Only Tweets and Retweets will be counted; likes don't count, sorry!) (Full Terms & Conditions)

Tip: You can just tap your fave star below to automatically send a Tweet - just like magic!





























































