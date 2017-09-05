Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike Was Pictured Touching Jess’ Bum & Dom Was Nowhere To Be Seen

5 September 2017, 12:24

Love Island's Mike & Jess

What will Dom say about all this?

Given the fact that Love Island has dominated our TV screens over the last few months, it made sense for the cast to be out in full force at the TV Choice Awards.

The show wasn't nominated for an award this time around, but will surely be in the running next year.

> CBB's Sam Thompson Got Into A Heated Twitter Spat With Love Island's Chris & Kem And It's So Pointless

That didn't stop the likes of winner Amber Davies showing up for an evening of fun...

 

Having such an amazing evening at the Tv Choice Awards with my lady @aimee_pierce

A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d) onSep 4, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Jess and Dom were also spotted on the red carpet at the event...

 

@domlever

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) onSep 5, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

However it was what happened when Dom was nowhere to be seen which has made all the headlines the morning after.

Jess had previously been accused of spending the night in a hotel with fellow islander 'Muggy' Mike whilst Dom was still in the villa, but the pair have always denied that anything happened.

However pictures of the pair have emerged from the TV Choice Awards which show them getting VERY up close and personal. Looks like Mike was getting pretty hands on from this snap...

Jessica Shears with Mike Thalassitis
(Pic: Backgrid)

According to one tabloid, Jess and Mike were 'flirting outrageously with each other during the intimate chat when they thought they were out of sight of the cameras'.

Following the night's events, Jess tweeted about drinking too much and forgetting her shoes, much to the amusement of her followers, but there haven't been any mentions of seeing some of her old pals from the show.

So far neither Jess, Mike nor Dom have spoken out about these new flirting accusations, but surely it won't be long before at least one of them addresses the situation.

Whilst you're here, check out this clip of Dom in cult TV show Skins way back in 2013...

Love Island's Dom Was In Skins In 2013!

It's a serious 'blink and you'll miss it' moment.

00:37

Dive into the Capital app now to find out exactly what's going on with all the Love Island couples - there's always something juicy going on!

Trending On Capital FM

Beyonce Birthday Michelle Obama Blue Ivy

Here’s How Beyoncé’s Friends & Family Celebrated Her 36th Birthday & It Was Fabulous

Beyoncé

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    ...Ready For It? artwork
    ...Ready For It?
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  7. 7
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  8. 8
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  9. 9
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  11. 11
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  12. 12
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  13. 13
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  14. 14
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  15. 15
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  16. 16
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  19. 19
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  20. 20
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  23. 23
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  24. 24
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  25. 25
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  26. 26
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  27. 27
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  28. 28
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  29. 29
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  30. 30
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  31. 31
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  33. 33
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  34. 34
    Aphrodite artwork
    Aphrodite
    Kamaliya
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  37. 37
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
  38. 38
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  39. 39
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site