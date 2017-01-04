Kylie Jenner Has QUIT Her Own App After A Post Went Up Without Her Permission

Kylie will no longer be posting on her paid app after this blunder.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has just come back to social media – but Kylie Jenner is taking a step away from her app… after a post went out on there without her permission!

A post was shared on Kylie’s paid for app over the weekend before being quickly deleted, and fans have been suspecting that it’s one to do with how she likes to spoil her boyfriend, Tyga.

Kylie took to Twitter to tell fans she would no longer be personally involved with putting out content on the subscription app:

Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore... — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

Love You — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

Fans were obviously upset at the fact they would be paying a monthly fee for an app that Kylie’s not even updating herself…

@KylieJenner what's the point of having an app in your name if you don't post on it? Or am I missing something? #donthaveit #justsaying — We're all Negan (@misssannmckeown) January 3, 2017

@KylieJenner Kylie the point of the app is for it to come from you. Please don't change that — Jade Cook (@JadeKardashian_) January 3, 2017

@KylieJenner if someone posted without you knowing..wouldn't you want to ONLY post personally so it doesn't happen again? — Jessica (@jesskardash23) January 3, 2017

@KylieJenner if they weren't your words on your own app then you've just proved you get people to run it for you anyway?? Confusing — tegan (@teganwellock) January 3, 2017

@KylieJenner what are people paying for then????? what a joke — C A I T Y • M A Y (@CaityMayMaryon) January 3, 2017

@KylieJenner if you're not the one posting there's no reason to even pay for the app.... — Jenna Dumpit (@jenna_dumpit) January 3, 2017

Kylie’s team also apologised for the blunder on her website “To Kylie’s fans, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval.

“We’d like to sincerely apologise to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie’s voice. We deeply regret that this has happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

#Awkward.