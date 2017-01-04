Kylie Jenner Has QUIT Her Own App After A Post Went Up Without Her Permission

4 January 2017, 12:13

Kylie Jenner

Kylie will no longer be posting on her paid app after this blunder.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has just come back to social media – but Kylie Jenner is taking a step away from her app… after a post went out on there without her permission!

Kylie Jenner's Official Calendar Contains A Ridiculous Mistake & Everyone's Confused AF

A post was shared on Kylie’s paid for app over the weekend before being quickly deleted, and fans have been suspecting that it’s one to do with how she likes to spoil her boyfriend, Tyga.

Kylie took to Twitter to tell fans she would no longer be personally involved with putting out content on the subscription app:

Fans were obviously upset at the fact they would be paying a monthly fee for an app that Kylie’s not even updating herself…

Kylie’s team also apologised for the blunder on her website “To Kylie’s fans, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval.

“We’d like to sincerely apologise to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie’s voice. We deeply regret that this has happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

#Awkward. 

