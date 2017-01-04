Kylie Jenner's Official Calendar Contains A Ridiculous Mistake & Everyone's Confused AF

4 January 2017, 10:53

Kylie Jenner Calendar 2017

By Matt Tarr

How did this manage to slip through the net?

When you're a celeb, fans generally expect you to release an annual calendar full of fresh new snaps to keep them entertained over the upcoming 12 months.

But there are a few things that are essential in the calendar game.

1. Include loads of gorgeous/stunning/mindblowing never before seen pictures.

2. Include all the bank holidays so we can plan our next three day weekender.

3. If you decide to include your birthday, don't get it wrong!

Kylie Jenner Calendar 2017

Sadly for Kylie Jenner, she broke one of the golden rules in her 2017 official calendar and fans can't understand how.

Kylie Jenner's birthday is actually on 10th August, so her OFFICIAL calendar actually got it wrong.

Who checks these things?

Some people were so excited for it too...

We know that people can make mistakes and human error is always possible, but this must have gone through millions of checks before being printed and sold to the public.

The fact that the calendar was shot by renowned photographer Terry Richardson, showing that it was a pretty big deal, makes this mistake even more painful.

Once this person realises, she's gonna be pretty disappointed...

Oh dear.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
