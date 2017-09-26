WATCH: Kris Jenner Gave Her First Official Kylie Pregnancy Update Live On TV & We're Kinda Disappointed

26 September 2017, 12:25

Kris Jenner Shares An Update On Daughter Kylie's Pregnancy

00:51

Ryan Seacrest managed to quiz Kris on the whole thing!

It's been one of the hottest topics since the news broke, but just in case you didn't know, Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

The 20 year old hasn't confirmed the news just yet, but a rep for her dad Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she found out 'some time ago'.

> Kylie Jenner Hinted At Her Pregnancy On Her Reality Show According To This Fan’s Theory

But what about Kylie's mum Kris Jenner. She's never afraid to say what she thinks and has seen her family make headlines for many different reasons in the past, so TV host Ryan Seacrest decided to message her live on air. Check out the full video above.

Kylie Jenner Admits To Having Lip Fillers

00:43

The host, alongside his co-host Kelly Ripa, got very excited when they saw 'bubbles' appear on Ryan's phone meaning Kris Jenner was typing a message to them.

But when Ryan revealed that Kris had said, 'Kylie's not confirming anything. That's the news from the family this morning - Kylie is not confirming anything', we were kinda disappointed.

After Caitlyn confirmed the rumours, we were hoping Kris would also back up the pregnancy news, but it seems Kylie and her family are going to do that in their own way and at thier own pace.

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Fear Of Butterflys

00:41

Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott is the reported father of her baby and it was claimed recently that the rapper had told his friends that he was "having a baby girl" with the reality star.

All eyes have been on Kylie's social media channels as fans expect her to make an announcement on Instagram in the near future, much like Beyoncé did when she announced that she was pregnant with twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

As Kylie has 98 million followers on the social media platform, it's fair to say there is gonna be quite a lot of interest if and when she does make any baby announcement.

> Download Our Beautiful New App To Get ALL The Latest Celebrity News First!

Whilst you're here, check out this Harry Potter actress who everyone thinks looks just like Kylie...

Padma Patil Looks JUST Like Kylie Jenner These Days!

Avada ke-beautiful!

00:36

 

Trending On Capital FM

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Hinted At Her Pregnancy On Her Reality Show According To This Fan’s Theory

Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  8. 8
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  11. 11
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  12. 12
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  13. 13
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  15. 15
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  17. 17
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  18. 18
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  19. 19
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  20. 20
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  21. 21
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  22. 22
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  23. 23
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  27. 27
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala Feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  30. 30
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  31. 31
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  33. 33
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  38. 38
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  39. 39
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  40. 40
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site