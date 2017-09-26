WATCH: Kris Jenner Gave Her First Official Kylie Pregnancy Update Live On TV & We're Kinda Disappointed

Ryan Seacrest managed to quiz Kris on the whole thing!

It's been one of the hottest topics since the news broke, but just in case you didn't know, Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

The 20 year old hasn't confirmed the news just yet, but a rep for her dad Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she found out 'some time ago'.

But what about Kylie's mum Kris Jenner. She's never afraid to say what she thinks and has seen her family make headlines for many different reasons in the past, so TV host Ryan Seacrest decided to message her live on air. Check out the full video above.

The host, alongside his co-host Kelly Ripa, got very excited when they saw 'bubbles' appear on Ryan's phone meaning Kris Jenner was typing a message to them.

But when Ryan revealed that Kris had said, 'Kylie's not confirming anything. That's the news from the family this morning - Kylie is not confirming anything', we were kinda disappointed.

After Caitlyn confirmed the rumours, we were hoping Kris would also back up the pregnancy news, but it seems Kylie and her family are going to do that in their own way and at thier own pace.

Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott is the reported father of her baby and it was claimed recently that the rapper had told his friends that he was "having a baby girl" with the reality star.

All eyes have been on Kylie's social media channels as fans expect her to make an announcement on Instagram in the near future, much like Beyoncé did when she announced that she was pregnant with twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

As Kylie has 98 million followers on the social media platform, it's fair to say there is gonna be quite a lot of interest if and when she does make any baby announcement.

