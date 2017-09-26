Kylie Jenner Hinted At Her Pregnancy On Her Reality Show According To This Fan’s Theory

Seriously, this will BLOW YOUR MIND

The rumours of whether Kylie Jenner is or isn’t pregnant has been rumbling on since the weekend, and a new fan theory will literally blow your mind, as they reveal that the pregnancy was possibly hinted at on Life Of Kylie.

Twitter user, @mRiah, has worked out that there are several signs pointing to the pregnancy in the past few months including a shaman apparently revealing it on the reality show before Kylie even knew herself.

So lets look at the clues… Kylie suffered from ‘altitude sickness’ in May 2017, which was covered on the show – the same day that the family went to see a psychic shaman… and just happens to be 9 months before her reported due date of February 2018.

So, remember when Kylie Jenner got altitude sickness in May?https://t.co/C7QqFKfD0R — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

well, May 2017 is 9 months ahead of February 2018 (the month her bb is due) which is 100% freaky and i'll tell u why — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

May 9th, Kylie Jenner not only suffered from altitude sickness (which could have been due to the altitude and the baby)... — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

The shaman spoke about a man in her life who was “inside, looking at you” – and Kylie replied “inside of me”.

...but she also visited Shaman who told her that Travis was "inside" of her & "looking at her" pic.twitter.com/ji28FIzyyf — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

Around this time, Kylie was also accused of having had a boob job after she was posting pictures with a larger chest – something she attributed to water retention due to her period rather than surgery.

adding to this, when kylie was accused of having a boob job last year, she said her enlarged chest was due to her period — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

this was around the 26th of the monthhttps://t.co/0kDXpD0jr6 — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

And @mRiah worked out that if that’s when her normal cycle is… EVEN SHE WOULDN’T HAVE KNOWN SHE WAS PREGNANT when the shaman told her!

i won't go too deep bc you know - but if her stuff is consistent on may 9th she may not have known what she knew on say...may 26th — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

PLUS she was with Travis for almost a solid week in late april-early may (boston, nyc, miami) — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

soooooo i would hedge a bet that the shaman knew kylie was pregs before kylie and tried to tell her during their session! wow! — mariah (@mRiah) September 24, 2017

Erm yeah, this is freaking us out a little…