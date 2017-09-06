Kim Kardashian Has Done Another Nude Shoot & People Are Hilariously Taking The Mickey

The pose is definitely… interesting!

Another day, another Kim Kardashian naked photo breaking the Internet… this time because everyone is ripping into the ridiculous pose of naked Kim K stuck up a tree.

Kim posted her latest nude shoot on Instagram last night, and of course the fans came out in force to hilariously take the mickey about Kim being halfway in a tree wearing only a pair of boots.

If Kim Kardashian can pose nude in a tree, then damn it, so can I. #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/IFPtbtm0hk — Brandon Pfeltz (@Brandinian) September 6, 2017

RT @DammmnCam: Kim Kardashian whenever the TL is discussing important issues. pic.twitter.com/YVCbPeMP2j — Geech Wop (@DonnieDont86) September 6, 2017

When his wife comes home and you've gotta leave out the window: pic.twitter.com/KoCl3qdHlb — Cody Rohlfing (@Cody_Rohlfing) September 5, 2017

Me waiting for Kim to fall off that damn tree #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/vSpCwn3srM — Social Introvert. (@chrischris400) September 6, 2017

When Kanye invites you to the crib and you notice his wife naked in a tree pic.twitter.com/QhH1Lwj1PP — Warren Jay (@WarrenJayy) September 6, 2017

Lmao Kim Kardashian was just Jackie Kennedy last week. Now she’s Tarzan. — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) September 5, 2017

Kim Kardashian retrieving my frisbee after she got it stuck up a tree like a dummy. pic.twitter.com/CzI2VAyme3 — Silvia Saucedo (@silverinacoma) September 6, 2017

You won't get carried by the hurricane if you stay high in the tree #kimthelegend pic.twitter.com/qjFJTv3agh — kawhi (@_ogonna_) September 6, 2017

The new shot was taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and Kim shared it alongside the caption, “So honoured to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their new book! 20 years in the making!”

Oh Kim, never change – this is too much!