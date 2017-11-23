Jeremy McConnell Shares Final Message As He's Sent To Prison Following His Hair Transplant

The former CBB star will miss son Caben-Albi's first Christmas!

After heading to Turkey for a hair transplant whilst he was supposed to be undertaking community service, Jeremy McConnell has now been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

That means he's about to miss his son Caben-Albi's first ever Christmas and the reality star shared his last thoughts via Instagram.

> Stephanie Davis Takes Aim At Jeremy McConnell In New Self-Penned Song... As She Debuts It On Instagram

Taking to the social media platform ahead of his court appearance, Jeremy wrote, 'If I don't see yas have a good Christmas', clearly expecting that he would be given a custodial sentence from the judge.



(Pic: Instagram)

Jeremy had originally been given a suspended sentence and community service order following an assualt charge against his ex girlfriend and mother of his son, Stephanie Davis.

But he will now remain in prison until March 2018.

> Downlaod Our New App For All The Latest Celeb News!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Drake called out a man at one of his shows for groping women in the crowd...