Stephanie Davis Takes Aim At Jeremy McConnell In New Self-Penned Song... As She Debuts It On Instagram

We totally forgot she could sing!

Stephanie Davis has had a turbulent year but it seems that she’s trying to make something good come from a bad situation.

She’s penned a new song and shared a snippet of it on Instagram for her fans to enjoy.

> Fans Are Worried About Stephanie Davis As She's Spotted With More Painful Bruises On Her Arm

The lyrics touch on her experience in an unstable relationship and her song titled ‘Tears Fell For You’ delighted fans and impressed those who were cynics.

Lyrics included “I want to cry, but you weren’t there to catch me… when my tears fell for you”. So it's a pretty heartbreaking listen, to be honest.

The song has been well received by her followers with comments stating “lovely voice, I didn’t expect” and “holding my hat off to you wow”.

Good work, Steph!

This was the moment that Jeremy McConnell declared his love for Steph, back in the beginning...

> Keep Up To Date With All The Latest Pop News With Our Swish App.