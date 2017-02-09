Uh Oh… Jemma Lucy’s Reignited Her Feud With Charlotte Crosby Over Stephen Bear!

This isn’t going to end well…

There’s no love lost between these two ladies anyway, but it looks like Jemma Lucy has just reignited the feud between her and Charlotte Crosby after calling her a “downgrade” for her ex, Stephen Bear. OUCH.

Jemma and Charlotte have never been mates, and Jemma is one of the girls Charlotte’s ex, Gary Beadle, cheated on her with while filming Ex On The Beach while Charlotte was back in the UK suffering an ectopic pregnancy with their baby.

Now Charlotte is dating Stephen Bear – who just happens to be Jemma’s ex – and it doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the tattooed model. Are you keeping up? Good.

Jemma and Charlotte have had wars of words before, but Jemma reignited the feud last night after retweeting fans comments about her being jealous of Bear’s new relationship, including one who claimed Charlotte was a downgrade from Jemma.

(18+ Tweets below contain strong language)

@mtvgeordieshore @jem_lucy @Charlottegshore @stephen_bear jem do you support their relationship? Good to see a girl not being bitter — layla hermans (@_missLH_) February 8, 2017

He will cheat on her like he did me, serves her right for going after all my exes pretty funny really https://t.co/bUYnmt2P3i — JemLucy (@jem_lucy) February 8, 2017

@jem_lucy Charlotte is such a downgrade from u anyway it's funny — Ria x (@xriacooperx) February 8, 2017

@jem_lucy didn't you literally fuck gaz on ex on the beach though? — Austin Powers (@austinprice48) February 8, 2017

Yeah he's not her ex boyfriend tho plus I was put in a room with him with loads of booze and I'm not dating him https://t.co/8fshzsVk3W — JemLucy (@jem_lucy) February 8, 2017

If bear was stupid enough to cheat on @jem_lucy and @LillieGregg then he's deffo gonna cheat on charlotte. What a mug she's gonna be lol — KayBear (@itsjustkay) February 8, 2017

Someone had a brain !! Haha https://t.co/DobbpZPSwT — JemLucy (@jem_lucy) February 8, 2017

@jem_lucy but babe you literally fucked gaz & shouted it proud when @Charlottegshore had an ectopic pregnancy #stayclassy — Charlie Rose (@CharlieRose_R) February 8, 2017

I didn't know about her ectopic pregnancy mate I'm not psychic ! Jeez man. She's not my girl anyway so dsnt matter https://t.co/BgqJ1xuR0k — JemLucy (@jem_lucy) February 8, 2017

seem a bit jealous love https://t.co/fgP1BApDAY — MissD (@tylerdavidson66) February 8, 2017

Jealous of a cheater?! Pull the other one mate https://t.co/oaGlKixUrA — JemLucy (@jem_lucy) February 8, 2017

People saying @jem_lucy is jealous no she's just stating a fact that he will cheat on her at some point — L U C Y (@LucyLucygrant16) February 8, 2017

@jem_lucy Bear is doing Celebs Go dating and is now seeing Charlotte? So he is already cheating by going on dates with randoms. Cringe. — Noëlla (@noella0118) February 8, 2017

Why would @jem_lucy be jealous of Charlotte & Bear?Jealous she isn't the next girl he humiliates and cheats on on national television..okay — Noëlla (@noella0118) February 8, 2017

@jem_lucy after all your exes?! Get a grip of yourself love! You slept with @GazGShore while she was pregnant with his child #classy — Linz Emmerson (@PinkcessLinz) February 8, 2017

While Charlotte’s not replied directly to Jemma, she liked a post from her friend Adam comparing Charlotte to Jemma and telling a fan that Char won’t be rising to Jemma’s bait.

Just going to say one thing...



Downgrade ??? Yup. Likely story #nottaggingthetwat pic.twitter.com/hQr31hIXKe — Adam #InTheStyle (@FR15BY) February 8, 2017

Can’t we all just get a along? No man is worth fighting for!