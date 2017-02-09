Uh Oh… Jemma Lucy’s Reignited Her Feud With Charlotte Crosby Over Stephen Bear!

9 February 2017, 12:24

Charlotte Crosby Jemma Lucy Stephen Bear

This isn’t going to end well…

There’s no love lost between these two ladies anyway, but it looks like Jemma Lucy has just reignited the feud between her and Charlotte Crosby after calling her a “downgrade” for her ex, Stephen Bear. OUCH.

“Right Girl, Wrong Time” Stephen Bear Speaks Out About His Feelings For Charlotte Crosby

Jemma and Charlotte have never been mates, and Jemma is one of the girls Charlotte’s ex, Gary Beadle, cheated on her with while filming Ex On The Beach while Charlotte was back in the UK suffering an ectopic pregnancy with their baby. 

Now Charlotte is dating Stephen Bear – who just happens to be Jemma’s ex – and it doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the tattooed model. Are you keeping up? Good.

Jemma and Charlotte have had wars of words before, but Jemma reignited the feud last night after retweeting fans comments about her being jealous of Bear’s new relationship, including one who claimed Charlotte was a downgrade from Jemma.

(18+ Tweets below contain strong language)

While Charlotte’s not replied directly to Jemma, she liked a post from her friend Adam comparing Charlotte to Jemma and telling a fan that Char won’t be rising to Jemma’s bait.

Can’t we all just get a along? No man is worth fighting for! 

Did Charlotte Crosby Just Admit She Spent The Night With THIS Made In Chelsea Hunk?!

Charlotte Crosby Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Mansion

01:26

Trending On Capital FM

The 83 Squad Facebook Video

WATCH: These Models Have Gone Viral With Brutal Pranks You Could Only Ever Do On Your BFF

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Lady Gaga Houston Airbnb

Celebrity Airbnbs: 16 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

This Week's Top 10 (5th February 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site