Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear Fuel Dating Rumours – By Snapchatting Topless In Bed Together!

31 January 2017, 10:54

Charlotte Crosby stephen Bear

What is going on between these two?!

They were rumoured to be feuding on set of Just Tattoo Of Us, but it seems that Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear’s initial annoyance has turned into romance - and the pair have even been posting semi-naked Snapchats in bed together! 

Pic: Instagram

Rumours that Bear and Charlotte might be more than friends started back in December, and fans were quick to freak out when they spotted a Snapchat of the two of them topless in bed together last night. 

The snap was quickly deleted by the pair - but not before fans had managed to screen grab some pictures - so what is really going on between these two?! 

They finished filming on their new MTV show, Just Tattoo Of Us, in December and it seems that the pair have been hanging out even after the cameras stopped rolling. 

The pair were rumoured to have been getting ‘cosy’ as Charlotte kept Bear company during his intense night club tour at the end of the year and were first spotted when they made an appearance in Exeter. They were both spotted leaving the venue together and headed to the same hotel at the end of the night. If that wasn’t enough to fuel the fire, Charlotte was later spotted in Yeovil with the Celebrity Big Brother winner as he continued to entertain club goers. 

Sources say that “Charlotte was keen to take a back seat while Bear was meeting and greeting fans as if she didn’t want to be spotted by too many people. When he’d finished his work commitments they kept themselves to the VIP area and seemed very cosy. They left together and seemed more than just friends”. 

Fans were quick to express their excitement on social media. 

Charlotte is rumoured to have called time on her romance with model Ash Harrison during filming for the new tattoo show. This was quickly followed by a Snapchat video of Stephen Bear playfully putting his hands up Charlotte’s top!

Could there be a new reality TV couple on the horizon? It's looking increasingly likely...

