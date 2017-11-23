Shocked Toff Gets Covered In 'Dunny Juice' When Cleaining The Toilet Goes Wrong On 'I'm A Celebrity'

23 November 2017, 17:39

She was not happy about it!

There are certain jobs in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle that no one really wants to do and let's face it, cleaning out the toilet is one of them.

The dunny, as the celebs call it, is a communal toilet that ALL the campmates use so we're betting it kicks off a bit of a stink!

> 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' - All Your Favourite Campmates Social Media Accounts

Well as the video above shows, when Toff and Dennis took bravely took on the job of cleaning out the dunny, the Made In Chelsea star ended up covering her legs in what she described as "dunny juice".

 

It could be worse, @toffgeorgia! Actually, scrap that... it probably couldn’t. #ImACeleb

A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... (@itvimacelebrity) onNov 22, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

The 23 year old screamed as the toilet overflowed onto her and exclaimed "I've got dunny juice on my leg, that is absolutely disgusting!".

The Chelsea resident then hilariously claimed, "I'm still a little bit unsure whether it really is by famous friend's faeces or whether it's detergent. I'm hoping for the latter obviously".

Toff had previously told former footballer Dennis that she was curious as to what her campmates had actually left in the dunny.

After Dennis stated, "I don't really wanna look at someone's s**t", Toff replied, "Oh I always have a look just cos I'm a bit warped and a bit interested".

Well now you've got up close and personal with the contents of the dunny Toff, so we hope you're happy!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' News!

Whilst you're here, check out this epic Byker Grove reference Ant & Dec managed to drop into the show...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Capital 20th November 2017

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  9. 9
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  12. 12
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  22. 22
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  23. 23
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  25. 25
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  36. 36
    It's a Beautiful World
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    itunes
  37. 37
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Thing About Love artwork
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site