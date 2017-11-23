Shocked Toff Gets Covered In 'Dunny Juice' When Cleaining The Toilet Goes Wrong On 'I'm A Celebrity'

She was not happy about it!

There are certain jobs in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle that no one really wants to do and let's face it, cleaning out the toilet is one of them.

The dunny, as the celebs call it, is a communal toilet that ALL the campmates use so we're betting it kicks off a bit of a stink!

Well as the video above shows, when Toff and Dennis took bravely took on the job of cleaning out the dunny, the Made In Chelsea star ended up covering her legs in what she described as "dunny juice".

The 23 year old screamed as the toilet overflowed onto her and exclaimed "I've got dunny juice on my leg, that is absolutely disgusting!".

The Chelsea resident then hilariously claimed, "I'm still a little bit unsure whether it really is by famous friend's faeces or whether it's detergent. I'm hoping for the latter obviously".

Toff had previously told former footballer Dennis that she was curious as to what her campmates had actually left in the dunny.

After Dennis stated, "I don't really wanna look at someone's s**t", Toff replied, "Oh I always have a look just cos I'm a bit warped and a bit interested".

Well now you've got up close and personal with the contents of the dunny Toff, so we hope you're happy!

