'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' - All Your Favourite Campmates Social Media Accounts

Now Playing
How Long Charlie Puth Download 'How Long' on iTunes
15 November 2017, 12:20
Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat - you name it, we've got it!
The 'I'm A Celebrity' 2017 campmates are an exciting mix of music/sports/reality stars and so much more, that's why we're all so obsessed with them this year!
To help you keep tabs on your favourite campmates, we've put together the ultimate list of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' social media accounts so you can show your support as the series continues.
> 'I'm A Celebrity' Preparations Sent Into Chaos As Producers Stumble On A Huge Snake Living In The Camp
Jack Maynard
Twitter: @Jack_Maynard23
Instagram: @Jack_Maynard
Snapchat: JackMaynard23
Jennie McAlpine
Twitter: @jenniemcalpine
Instagram: @jenniemcalpine
Snapchat: N/A
Amir Khan
Twitter: @amirkingkhan
Instagram: amirkingkhan
Snapchat: amirkhanboxer
Vanessa White
Twitter: @VanessaWhite
Instagram: vanessawhiteofficial
Snapchat: vanessawhite89
Jamie Lomas
Twitter: @jamielomas1
Instagram: jamielomas21
Snapchat: N/A
Rebekah Vardy
Twitter: @RebekahVardy
Instagram: beckyvardy
Snapchat: N/A
Stanley Johnson
Twitter: @StanleyPJohnson
Instagram: N/A
Snapchat: N/A
Shappi Khorsandi
Twitter: @ShappiKhorsandi
Instagram: shappikhorsandi
Snapchat: N/A
Dennis Wise
Twitter: @denniswise
Instagram: N/A
Snapchat: N/A
> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' Chat!
Whilst you're here, check out what the campmates had to say just before they entered the jungle...