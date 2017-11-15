'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' - All Your Favourite Campmates Social Media Accounts

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat - you name it, we've got it!

The 'I'm A Celebrity' 2017 campmates are an exciting mix of music/sports/reality stars and so much more, that's why we're all so obsessed with them this year!

To help you keep tabs on your favourite campmates, we've put together the ultimate list of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' social media accounts so you can show your support as the series continues.

Jack Maynard







Twitter: @Jack_Maynard23

Instagram: @Jack_Maynard

Snapchat: JackMaynard23

Jennie McAlpine

Twitter: @jenniemcalpine

Instagram: @jenniemcalpine

Snapchat: N/A

Amir Khan

Twitter: @amirkingkhan

Instagram: amirkingkhan

Snapchat: amirkhanboxer

Vanessa White





Twitter: @VanessaWhite

Instagram: vanessawhiteofficial

Snapchat: vanessawhite89

Jamie Lomas

Twitter: @jamielomas1

Instagram: jamielomas21

Snapchat: N/A

Rebekah Vardy





Twitter: @RebekahVardy

Instagram: beckyvardy

Snapchat: N/A

Stanley Johnson





Twitter: @StanleyPJohnson

Instagram: N/A

Snapchat: N/A

Shappi Khorsandi





Twitter: @ShappiKhorsandi

Instagram: shappikhorsandi

Snapchat: N/A

Dennis Wise





Twitter: @denniswise

Instagram: N/A

Snapchat: N/A

