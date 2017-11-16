The Real Reason Campmates Wear Red Socks On 'I'm A Celeb' Has Been Revealed & It's Actually Disgusting

16 November 2017, 14:02

I'm A Celebrity Red Socks

We've always wondered why they were made to wear red socks!

Whilst red socks are important in the 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' campmates, thankfully you won't need to grab a pair to wear in everyday life.

That's because there's a very specific reason why the campmates are made to wear them and it's all to do with those jungle insects!

> 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' - All Your Favourite Campmates Social Media Accounts

According to resident medic and fan favourite 'I'm A Celeb' star Bob, the celebs are made to wear red socks specifically becasue it means that blood from any insect bites the campmates receive won't show up on the TV.

Just imagine sitting down to watch your fave celebs having fun in the jungle and being greeted by feet covered in blood! That wouldn't be nice for anyone, especially if you're eating your dinner. So we're grateful for those scarlet socks.

But whilst that's a pretty interesting fact about the show that we had no idea about, it turns out it's not the only one.

 

Our girl is officially down under & will soon be in camp for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2017✌

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) onNov 14, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Firstly, did you know that there are apparently 14 species of snake in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle, but only seven are actually deadly?

Secondly, did you know that the rocks you see scattered around the camp are actually not rocks at all and are made from papier mache?

Consider yourself educated!

> Downlaod Our Free App To Get All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' News First!

Whilst you're here, check out what the 2017 campmates had to say just before entering the jungle...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Drake & Millie Bobby Brown

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  11. 11
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii Feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  19. 19
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  20. 20
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  22. 22
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  24. 24
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  25. 25
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sun Comes Up (feat. James Arthur)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  35. 35
    17
    MK
    itunes
  36. 36
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  37. 37
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  38. 38
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site