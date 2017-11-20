Toff’s First Words On ‘I’m A Celeb’ Instantly Split Opinions As Fans Freak Out About Her Voice

Some reactions were hilarious!

We've known the 'I'm A Celebrity' line up for a little while now and we know that Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo aka Toff was gonna become an instant fave.

But it seems that as soon as she uttered her first words on the show, fans were split about whether they actually loved her voice or hated it more than Dean Gaffney hates a Bushtucker Trial.

Given the fact that Toff has been a cast member of Made In Chelsea for a number of years now, you'd think most people would be familiar with her voice, but after the massively split reaction, it seems they're not.



The haters were out in their masses and they didn't hold back one bit...

That Toffs voice is making me want to shrivel up and die #ImACeleb — caramel demon (@_bbriscx) November 19, 2017

how painful toffs voice sounds like cassie off skins, don’t think i can listen to that for the next three weeks — Amy Porter (@amyyporterr) November 19, 2017

Toffs voice is already doing my head in #ImACeleb — Chris Devine (@Chris__Devine) November 19, 2017

How irritating is Toffs voice — Evie (@evie_2o0o) November 19, 2017

I’m gunna be sick of Toffs voice by the end of the series #ImACelebrity — Bonita Hayer (@bonitakaur) November 19, 2017

‘Toffs voice is almost as posh and annoying as yours’

wow thanks Grandad — elle (@urbanellee) November 19, 2017

But there were also those who are big fans of the Chelsea lady's vocals...

Toffs voice is what dreams are made of — Terry (@JakKanon) November 19, 2017

Why do I find Toffs voice so attractive — Alex (G)o(od)en (@AlexGoodenx) November 19, 2017

Awwwww Mate, I love toffs voice, she is so cute , I couldn’t do that task. #imacelebritygetmeoutofhere — LiSa (@LISAEQ) November 19, 2017

So with 'I'm A Celebrity' only just beginning and the likelihood that we're gonna be hearing Toff's tones for a few more weeks yet, where do you stand on this big divide?

Are you turning her up or is she turning you off?

