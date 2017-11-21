The Real Reason The 'I'm A Celeb' Camp Stays Dry Is Revealed As Viewers Claim Rain Is Fake

We've always wondered why their beds are never wet!

Over the years, the weather in the 'I'm A Celeb' camp has been a bit of a mixed bag. We've had some glorious sunshine and we've also had some decent downpours.

But one thing that's always confused us is when we do get a downpour, the campmates beds are never wet? Although the answer to that question has now been revealed.

According to reports, because of all the technical equipment that it takes to film the jungle stars and create the show each day, there's a partial cover to keep certain areas of the camp dry.



(Pic: ITV)

So whilst the Australian jungle set is at risk from wild animals and creepy crawlies of all kinds, there will always be an area that remains dry due to the nature of making a TV show. So there is a roof on the camp after all!

Recent episodes saw Stanley Johnson taking shelter from a spot of rain in the famous jungle phonebox, but many viewers weren't convinced that the rain was genuine.

With the brand new series of 'I'm A Celeb' only just getting under way, we're sure there'll be more than just weather problems to keep viewers entertained!

