X Factor Star Honey G Reveals She's Gay & The Real Reason She Wasn't Open About It Is Heartbreaking

27 July 2017, 10:34

Honey G

The rapper got very honest during a recent TV interview.

During her time on the X Factor, Honey G was definitely a love-hate contestant. Whilst there were those who loved her unique rap style and voted her through week after week, there were also many people who were very vocal about wanting her off the show.

Whilst the series may have ended back in December 2016, with eventual champion Matt Terry taking the crown, it's Honey G who's making the headlines once again as she has announced that she's gay.

> Honey G Left The Remaining X Factor Contestants A Handwritten Note That'll Melt Your Heart

After she openly admitted to being asked a number of times by the press about her sexuality during her time on the X Factor, many people will be wondering exactly why Honey G hadn't spoken out about this before - and there's a concerning reason why.

 

CHECK OUT THE CROWD AT HAMILTON PARK RACES SCOTLAND! @hamiltonparkrc

A post shared by Honey G (@official_honey_g) onJul 15, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly during an interview on her show, Honey G explained, “During The X Factor there was always speculation and I was always asked about my sexuality by press in interviews. I just wasn’t ready at the time to come out to the world.”

But it turns out that it was the fear of being targeted by homophobic haters that made Honey G hide her true sexuality.

She revealed, “I was quite shy and guarded. I was nervous about people being homophobic or not being kind. Some people don’t accept gay people the way they accept straight people. It wasn’t the time in The X Factor. Now is the right time.”

Honey G - 'The Honey G Show'

Official Music Video

02:42

“I was worried about a backlash, and the haters. The last thing I wanted was homophobic haters. I was very worried about people being homophobic.”

When Lorraine asked the rapper about the reaction on social media to her coming out, Honey G stated, "Mostly positive comments that I've seen on Twitter and Instagram. I'm completely overwhelmed by the support I've been getting."

It turns out the X Factor star was also offered a place on Celebrity First Dates, but she explained that she didn't want her coming out to appear like a publicity stunt, admitting "I was asked to do Celebrity First Dates, but I turned it down. I didn’t want to come out in public in that way."

Whilst you're here, remind yourselves of the hilarious story that Nathan fron 5AM had to tell about Honey G...

5AM's Nathan Has An AMAZING Honey G Story!

01:38

Download The Capital App Now For All The Latest Music News & The Biggest Hit Tunes

Trending On Capital FM

Kem & Chris

The Many Reasons Kem & Chris Will Undoubtedly Be Love Island's Most Successful Couple Outside Of The Villa
Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  4. 4
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  5. 5
    In The End artwork
    In The End
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  6. 6
    Numb artwork
    Numb
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  7. 7
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  8. 8
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  9. 9
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrqiue feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) [Remix]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  11. 11
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  12. 12
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  13. 13
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  14. 14
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  16. 16
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  17. 17
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  18. 18
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  19. 19
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  20. 20
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  21. 21
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  22. 22
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  23. 23
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  24. 24
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  25. 25
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  26. 26
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  29. 29
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  30. 30
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  31. 31
    Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
    Major Lazer
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  33. 33
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  35. 35
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  36. 36
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  37. 37
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  38. 38
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  39. 39
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site