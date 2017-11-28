Jay Z Picks Up Record 8 Nominations As Ed Sheeran & Bruno Mars Also Gain Nods At The GRAMMYs 2018

Julia Michaels is also in contention to win a GRAMMY this year!

When it comes to the GRAMMY Awards, every year there are artists celebrating picking up nominations and those hwo have missed out. Sometimes we're provided with a few shocks too and this year there have been quite a few.

Jay Z is the big winner when it comes to nominations as he's picked up 8, making him the joint most nominated artist in GRAMMY history with Stevie Wonder.

Homegrown talent in the shape of Ed Sheeran and ZAYN are representing for the UK in various categories, but both have missed out on the prestigious 'Album Of The Year' and 'Single Of The Year' awards.



Bruno Mars picked up a big nomination in the 'Album Of The Year' category for his worldwide smash '24K Magic' and he'll batlle it out with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Jay Z and Lorde.

'Record Of The Year' will also be a hotly contested affair with Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' leading the way but being joined by Childish Gambino's 'Redbone', Jay Z's 'The Story Of OJ', Bruno Mar's '24K Magic' and Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'.

The awards show is set to take place in New York at Madison Square Gardens on 28th January 2018.



Check out the main nomaintions list below:

GRAMMY Awards 2018

Album Of The Year

- Childish Gambino 'Awaken, My Love!'

- Jay Z '4:44'

- Kendrick Lamar 'Damn'

- Lorde 'Melodrama'

- Bruno Mars '24K Magic'

Record Of The Year

- Childish Gambino 'Redbone'

- Jay Z 'The Story Of OJ'

- Luis Fonsi 'Despacito'

- Bruno Mars '24K Magic'

- Kendrick Lamar 'Humble'

Song Of The Year

- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber 'Despacito'

- Jay Z '4:44'

- Julia Michael's 'Issues'

- Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khlaid '1-800-273-8255'

- Bruno Mars 'That's What I Like'

Best New Artist

- Alessia Cara

- Lil Uzi Vert

- Julia Michaels

- Khalid

- SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay 'Kaleidoscope EP'

Lana Del Rey 'Lust For Life'

Imagine Dragons 'Evolve'

Kesha 'Rainbow'

Lady Gaga 'Joanne'

Ed Sheeran 'Divide'

