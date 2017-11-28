Jay Z Picks Up Record 8 Nominations As Ed Sheeran & Bruno Mars Also Gain Nods At The GRAMMYs 2018

28 November 2017, 17:18

GRAMMYs Nominations 2018

Julia Michaels is also in contention to win a GRAMMY this year!

When it comes to the GRAMMY Awards, every year there are artists celebrating picking up nominations and those hwo have missed out. Sometimes we're provided with a few shocks too and this year there have been quite a few.

Jay Z is the big winner when it comes to nominations as he's picked up 8, making him the joint most nominated artist in GRAMMY history with Stevie Wonder.

> Taylor Swift’s Announced The UK & Ireland Dates For Her ‘Reputation’ Tour & YESSS!

Homegrown talent in the shape of Ed Sheeran and ZAYN are representing for the UK in various categories, but both have missed out on the prestigious 'Album Of The Year' and 'Single Of The Year' awards.


(GIF: Giphy)

Bruno Mars picked up a big nomination in the 'Album Of The Year' category for his worldwide smash '24K Magic' and he'll batlle it out with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Jay Z and Lorde.

'Record Of The Year' will also be a hotly contested affair with Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' leading the way but being joined by Childish Gambino's 'Redbone', Jay Z's 'The Story Of OJ', Bruno Mar's '24K Magic' and Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'.

The awards show is set to take place in New York at Madison Square Gardens on 28th January 2018.


(GIF: Giphy)

Check out the main nomaintions list below:

GRAMMY Awards 2018

Album Of The Year

- Childish Gambino 'Awaken, My Love!'
- Jay Z '4:44'
- Kendrick Lamar 'Damn'
- Lorde 'Melodrama'
- Bruno Mars '24K Magic'

Record Of The Year

- Childish Gambino 'Redbone'
- Jay Z 'The Story Of OJ'
- Luis Fonsi 'Despacito'
- Bruno Mars '24K Magic'
- Kendrick Lamar 'Humble'

Song Of The Year

- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber 'Despacito'
- Jay Z '4:44'
- Julia Michael's 'Issues'
- Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khlaid '1-800-273-8255'
- Bruno Mars 'That's What I Like'

Best New Artist

- Alessia Cara
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- Khalid
- SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

 Coldplay 'Kaleidoscope EP'
Lana Del Rey 'Lust For Life'
Imagine Dragons 'Evolve'
Kesha 'Rainbow'
Lady Gaga 'Joanne'
Ed Sheeran 'Divide'

Check out the long list of nominees here.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Celeb News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Adele's legeandry GRAMMYs speech where she thanked Beyoncé...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zara Larsson and boyfriend

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Mona Lisa
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  24. 24
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  30. 30
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  31. 31
    Echame La Culpa
    Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  32. 32
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber / Bloodpop
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    Willy William, J Balvin
    itunes
  34. 34
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  38. 38
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site