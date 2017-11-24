Taylor Swift’s Announced The UK & Ireland Dates For Her ‘Reputation’ Tour & YESSS!

Swifty is coming to a city near you next summer.

Taylor Swift’s comeback has been one of the best, and it’s just got even better… you can see her live on tour next summer as she’s just announced her UK and Ireland dates!

Taylor already announced her USA dates starting in May next year, and she’s confirmed that she will be heading over to the UK in June as part of her ‘Reputation’ tour.

Taylor Swift’s 2018 UK & Ireland ‘Reputation’ Tour dates are:

8 June 2018 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

15 June 2018 - Dublin, Croke Park

22 June 2018 - London, Wembley Stadium

As well as these dates, the Swifties amongst you who managed to bag tickets to Capital’s sold out Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola will be watching her six months earlier, as she performs her ONLY UK date this year. You can’t say we don’t treat you!

Tay Tay will also be taking to the road in the USA next year, and her other dates are:

8 May 2018 - Glendale, AZ

12 May 2018 - Santa Clara, CA

19 May 2018 - Pasadena, CA

22 May 2018 - Seattle, WA

25 May 2018 - Denver, CO

2 June 2018 - Chicago, IL

30 June 2018 - Louisville, KY

7 July 2018 - Columbus, OH

10 July 2018 - Washington, DC

14 July 2018 - Philadelphia, PA

17 July 2018 - Cleveland, OH

21 July 2018 - East Rutherford, NJ

28 July 2018 - Foxborough, MA

4 August 2018 - Toronto, ON

7 August 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA

11 August 2018 - Atlanta, GA

14 August 2018 - Tampa, FL

18 August 2018 - Miami, FL

25 August 2018 - Nashville, TN

28 August 2018 - Detroit, MI

1 September 2018 - Minneapolis, MN

8 September 2018 - Kansas City, MO

15 September 2018 - Indianapolis, IN

18 September 2018 - St. Louis, MO

22 September 2018 - New Orleans, LA

29 September 2018 - Houston, TX

6 October 2018 - Arlington, TX

Tickets for Taylor’s tour go on sale on 1st December with pre-sale happening on 29th November. It’s gonna be big!