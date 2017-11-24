Taylor Swift’s Announced The UK & Ireland Dates For Her ‘Reputation’ Tour & YESSS!

24 November 2017, 10:39

Taylor Swift Reputation Album Cover

Swifty is coming to a city near you next summer.

Taylor Swift’s comeback has been one of the best, and it’s just got even better… you can see her live on tour next summer as she’s just announced her UK and Ireland dates!

#CapitalJBB 2017 - Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

Taylor already announced her USA dates starting in May next year, and she’s confirmed that she will be heading over to the UK in June as part of her ‘Reputation’ tour.

Taylor Swift’s 2018 UK & Ireland ‘Reputation’ Tour dates are:

  • 8 June 2018 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
  • 15 June 2018 - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 22 June 2018 - London, Wembley Stadium

As well as these dates, the Swifties amongst you who managed to bag tickets to Capital’s sold out Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola will be watching her six months earlier, as she performs her ONLY UK date this year. You can’t say we don’t treat you! 

Tay Tay will also be taking to the road in the USA next year, and her other dates are: 

  • 8 May 2018 - Glendale, AZ
  • 12 May 2018 - Santa Clara, CA
  • 19 May 2018 - Pasadena, CA
  • 22 May 2018 - Seattle, WA
  • 25 May 2018 - Denver, CO
  • 2 June 2018 - Chicago, IL
  • 30 June 2018 - Louisville, KY
  • 7 July 2018 - Columbus, OH
  • 10 July 2018 - Washington, DC
  • 14 July 2018 - Philadelphia, PA
  • 17 July 2018 - Cleveland, OH
  • 21 July 2018 - East Rutherford, NJ
  • 28 July 2018 - Foxborough, MA
  • 4 August 2018 - Toronto, ON
  • 7 August 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA
  • 11 August 2018 - Atlanta, GA
  • 14 August 2018 - Tampa, FL
  • 18 August 2018 - Miami, FL
  • 25 August 2018 - Nashville, TN
  • 28 August 2018 - Detroit, MI
  • 1 September 2018 - Minneapolis, MN
  • 8 September 2018 - Kansas City, MO
  • 15 September 2018 - Indianapolis, IN
  • 18 September 2018 - St. Louis, MO
  • 22 September 2018 - New Orleans, LA
  • 29 September 2018 - Houston, TX
  • 6 October 2018  - Arlington, TX

Tickets for Taylor’s tour go on sale on 1st December with pre-sale happening on 29th November. It’s gonna be big! 

Tickets for Taylor's tour go on sale on 1st December with pre-sale happening on 29th November. It's gonna be big!

Forbes Richest women 2017 Beyonce Taylor Swift Ade

Forbes’ Richest Women In Music 2017 Have Been Revealed & The Top One Wins By A MILE

Taylor Swift Baby Voice Reputation

Taylor Swift Has Finally Revealed Who That Baby Voice Is At The Start Of 'Gorgeous' & It's Adorable AF

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017