Gogglebox Teens Is About To Launch & Here's Why It'll Totes Be Better Than The Original

9 May 2017, 15:37

Gogglebox Teens

What will they be watching though?

As we all know, teenagers love TV. Whether it's daytime classics like Jeremy Kyle or family favourites like Love Island, everyone loves the magic of that brilliant box.

Well now it appears Channel 4 are launching a brand new series of Gogglebox for teenagers and we've got a ffeling it's going to be so much better than the original show.

13 Reasons Why's Jessica Is Apparently Being Slut Shamed & It's Not Okay

According to a tabloid, one source revealed, "A teen version of Gogglebox has been a big priority for Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for a while now, especially after the success of kid spinoff Gogglesprogs, so they’re delighted it’s finally happening. But it’s not been without challenges. The name has caused a right dilemma."

Teenagers

Picture: iStock

So whilst it's not deffo gonna be called Gogglebox Teens, we do know one thing for sure...that it's gonna be great - because teenagers are brilliant, right?

Well these are the things that we love/hate about teenagers which are bound to come up in the show at one time or another...

1. Phones being way too addictive...

via GIPHY

2. Hashtags being used all over the place...

via GIPHY

3. Throwing shade at their parents...

via GIPHY

4. Throwing shade at every celeb going...

via GIPHY

5. Not getting those 'adult problems'...

via GIPHY

6. Demolishing ALL the food whilst glued to the box...

via GIPHY

So basically, it's gonna be awesome.

The show is reportedly set to launch in June, but as we don't have a launch date for it yet, we're just going to have to watch this space on that one.

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Little Mix, Sean Paul, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

You may also like...

WATCH: Shawn Mendes On Why He Can't Wait For #CapitalSTB

02:46

Trending On Capital FM

Facebook intern earnings

Wait 'Til You Hear How Much Facebook Interns Earn PER MONTH & Prepare To Quit Your Job

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Celebrity Gym Inspiration Cover

Time To Work It! 30 Pics GUARANTEED To Get You In The Gym!

Justin Bieber 'Despacito' Remix

This Week's Top 10 (7th May 2017)

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  2. 12
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  4. 14
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  5. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  7. 17
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 18
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 19
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 20
    Human (Rudimental Remix) artwork
    Human (Rudimental Remix)
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  11. 21
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  12. 22
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  13. 23
    Bon Appetit artwork
    Bon Appetit
    Katy Perry feat. Migos
    itunes
  14. 24
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  15. 25
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  16. 26
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  17. 27
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  18. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  20. 30
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix) artwork
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 31
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  22. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 33
    Middle Of The Night
    The Vamps & Martin Jensen
    itunes
  24. 34
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  25. 35
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  26. 36
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  27. 37
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  28. 38
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  29. 39
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  30. 40
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site