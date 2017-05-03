Three Geordie Shore Cast Members Have Been Booted Off The Show- So Who's Actually Left?

There's good news for Scotty T fans!

When the latest season of Geordie Shore began filming, we knew that they'd added some newbies to the group and that not all of them would be staying, but now we know exactly who stayed and who left!

Three of the new cast members that got a brief taste of life on the show will be pretty disappointed today and it might be quite hard to watch their former co-stars living it up on the next series.

So 'who stayed and who went?' we hear you ask. Well Gaz broke the news to the new cast members, so let's take a look at exactly what went down.

HOWAY?!?! WHAT! #GeordieShore A post shared by Geordie Shore (@geordieshore) onApr 4, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Gaz spoke to one of the show bosses on the phone, named Anna, who told him, "As you know I can't take all the newbies on full time and I've made a decision of who I won't be needing. You might not agree with me but I feel that these are the strongest people."

The Geordie Shore ever-present went on to reveal that Abbie Holborn, Sarah Goodhart, Zahida Allen, Elettra Lamborghini and Sam Bentham are all going to remain as part of the permanent cast moving forward, alongside the likes of Gaz and Aaron etc. So that leaves the three who won't be staying on.

WTF! Billy, Eve and Chelsea didn’t make the cut! D’ya reckon they should’ve gone? #GeordieShore pic.twitter.com/aszgGPgjAd — Geordie Shore (@mtvgeordieshore) May 2, 2017

Eve Shannon, Billy Phillips and Chelsea Barber are the unlucky few who it seems didn't do enough to impress the shows bosses/current cast members and gain a place on the team going forward.

Billie shared his feelings on Twitter and sounded pretty emosh...

And that's the end for me thanks for all ya support and love #GeordieShore — Billy Phillips (@BillyPhillips07) May 2, 2017

Eve was grateful for the experience...

Well that was emotional, but overall a once in a lifetime experience with some amazing people... you know who you are — Eve shannon (@Eveshannon27x) May 2, 2017

Chelsea was a little bit more to the point...

BYE BITCHES — Chelsea Barber (@ChelseaBarber) May 2, 2017

Scotty T fans will be pleased though as the Geordie Shore legend is set to make a comeback very soon! He's been missing for the whole of the current season, but despite reports that he'd been kicked off the show, he's 100% making a big comeback - so watch this space.

So how do you feel about these cuts then? Are you gonna miss those three or are you already looking forward to the future of Geordie Shore without them?

You may also like...