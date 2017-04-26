11 Tweets That Prove Scotty T Is The Funniest Geordie Shore Star EVER

Who else could create Twitter gold like this?

When he gets going, Scotty T is undoubtedly one of the funniest people on Twitter. Whether he's photoshopping his head onto other people's bodies or trying to chat someone up, he's always creating social media gold.

So we thought we'd compile a list of our favourite ever tweets from the Geordie lad and we struggled finishing the list as we were too bust cracking up. After composing ourselves we managed it anyway, so check them out...

1. Imagine if he actually got this job...

Oi Liz, I'll run ya Twitter for free lass pic.twitter.com/ZKd5nTOwOQ — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) February 15, 2017

2. Maybe just don't mention Easter around him...

Was never quite the same after this easter pic.twitter.com/URGo2XPYun — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) April 16, 2017

3. Photoshop game on 100...

Can't wait for my bundle of joy!!!! #BeyTwins pic.twitter.com/m2F9ufqVXK — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) February 3, 2017

4. Guessing he didn't buy one then...

Disney just lashed some girls clothes and a wig on all their left over Bieber dolls.. What come at me if I'm lying pic.twitter.com/Kp59GGzJEG — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) January 8, 2017

5. When Scotty had zero chill...

I didn't wanna say anything but I've been told to release a statement @robkardashian sorry bro pic.twitter.com/S695kAffLb — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) December 18, 2016

6. No one is safe from the Scotty T banter...

U.K. James cordon Vs the US James cordon pic.twitter.com/qVJX9MoyKE — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) December 15, 2016

7. That time he even tried chatting up Honey G...

.@The_Honey_G I can be your ride or die chick pic.twitter.com/9kCjXMuiWx — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) November 22, 2016

8. When he just wanted someone to ask him how he's doing...

Get loads of tweets just saying follow me.. Or let me bang you.. What about me.. You could ask me am I having a good day. — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) November 22, 2016

9. Subway weren't a fan of his ideas...

Just been kicked out of subway for showing them another footlong they should add to the menu. — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) March 11, 2017

10. The time he tried to get Tesco to sort out his Boots meal deal...

11. When he tried to help out Graham (sort of)...

Good morning Graham



Anyone know what room Samantha is in pic.twitter.com/BfFs03wcGL — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) May 22, 2016

