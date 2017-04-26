11 Tweets That Prove Scotty T Is The Funniest Geordie Shore Star EVER

Now Playing
Who else could create Twitter gold like this?
When he gets going, Scotty T is undoubtedly one of the funniest people on Twitter. Whether he's photoshopping his head onto other people's bodies or trying to chat someone up, he's always creating social media gold.
So we thought we'd compile a list of our favourite ever tweets from the Geordie lad and we struggled finishing the list as we were too bust cracking up. After composing ourselves we managed it anyway, so check them out...
Oi Liz, I'll run ya Twitter for free lass pic.twitter.com/ZKd5nTOwOQ— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) February 15, 2017
Was never quite the same after this easter pic.twitter.com/URGo2XPYun— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) April 16, 2017
Can't wait for my bundle of joy!!!! #BeyTwins pic.twitter.com/m2F9ufqVXK— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) February 3, 2017
Disney just lashed some girls clothes and a wig on all their left over Bieber dolls.. What come at me if I'm lying pic.twitter.com/Kp59GGzJEG— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) January 8, 2017
I didn't wanna say anything but I've been told to release a statement @robkardashian sorry bro pic.twitter.com/S695kAffLb— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) December 18, 2016
U.K. James cordon Vs the US James cordon pic.twitter.com/qVJX9MoyKE— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) December 15, 2016
.@The_Honey_G I can be your ride or die chick pic.twitter.com/9kCjXMuiWx— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) November 22, 2016
Get loads of tweets just saying follow me.. Or let me bang you.. What about me.. You could ask me am I having a good day.— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) November 22, 2016
Just been kicked out of subway for showing them another footlong they should add to the menu.— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) March 11, 2017
Good morning Graham— Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) May 22, 2016
Anyone know what room Samantha is in pic.twitter.com/BfFs03wcGL
