Gaz Is Gonna Be A Dad! Gary Beadle Is Expecting A Baby With His Girfriend Emma McVey!

23 August 2017, 08:30

Gary Beadle Emma McVey baby

Looks like the Geordie Shore boy is finally settling down!

He might be known for being Geordie Shore’s biggest lothario but it looks like Gary Beadle’s going to slow down the partying… he’s just announced he’s expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Emma McVey!

He posted a cute photo of the couple holding some baby shoes in front of Emma’s belly with the caption, “SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY... I love kids and literally can't wait for this new adventure... argghhhh literally no words SOOOO HAPPY!!!”

Gaz couldn’t hide his excitement as he also shared a scan photo of the little bubba captioned, “I made this for you all to see the scan meet my little baby... it's crazy but I am soooooo excited  #gazthedad”

 

I made this for you all to see the scan meet my little baby... it's crazy but I am soooooo excited #gazthedad

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) onAug 22, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Gaz is one of the few remaining original cast members of the show, and it's unclear whether he will be back for another series now he is set to become a dad, or whether he will choose to leave the show. 

Congratulations, guys – we can’t wait to see baby Beadle!

