Fusion Festival 2017: Catch All Of The Weekend's Action From The Backstage Area!

3 September 2017, 12:47

Fusion Festival 2017

We're backstage at Fusion Festival all weekend - keep up with all the stars right here!

It's always a mega weekend, and we're coming to you LIVE from Fusion Festival... and we know you're not going to want to miss a single second of what your fave stars are up to in Liverpool! 

AAA Pass At The Ready? We're Taking You Backstage At Fusion Festival 2017!

If you didn't manage to get tickets to be there, we've got the next best thing for you - so make sure you keep it Capital as we'll be chatting to all your fave celebs! 

Here's what's happening right now: 

We set up Capital's backstage area ready for all the stars to join us... doesn't it look like a DREAM?: 

Uh oh... there's a pub right next door to our area - so our presenters have popped in, y'know, to say hi to the neighbours!

Sarah Story kicked off the event with a HOT DJ set - that's how you get the party started! 

Tinie Tempah chatted to Rob Howard in his dressing room... coolest duo ever? 

Everyone's been getting their photos taken at the Capital letters - now that's an Insta pic and a half!

M.O looked fierce in their all-white outfits on stage: 

5 After Midnight brought the energy - and some choice dance moves - to the Fusion Festival stage! 

We managed to sneak in to Little Mix's dressing room... look how gorgeous the girls looked! 

Gemma's been driving around the backstage area... it's safe to say the boys were a little fearful for their lives!

Naughty Boy got the crowds on their feet with a string of hits... that's how you do it! 

Day one at Fusion Festival was LIT! Ready to do it all again on day 2?! 

Keep it Capital tonight from 7pm as Rob Howard will be bringing you all the goss from Fusion Festival 2017, and you can get involved by using the hashtag #FusionCapital too! 

