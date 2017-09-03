Fusion Festival 2017: Catch All Of The Weekend's Action From The Backstage Area!

Now Playing
3 September 2017, 12:47
We're backstage at Fusion Festival all weekend - keep up with all the stars right here!
It's always a mega weekend, and we're coming to you LIVE from Fusion Festival... and we know you're not going to want to miss a single second of what your fave stars are up to in Liverpool!
If you didn't manage to get tickets to be there, we've got the next best thing for you - so make sure you keep it Capital as we'll be chatting to all your fave celebs!
Here's what's happening right now:
We set up Capital's backstage area ready for all the stars to join us... doesn't it look like a DREAM?:
We're backstage at @fusionfest— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Think this will do for Little Mix's rider? #Pony or #Unicorn #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/aEoS1AjydV
Uh oh... there's a pub right next door to our area - so our presenters have popped in, y'know, to say hi to the neighbours!
There's only one place we HAD to go... #FusionCapital— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Click To Listen pic.twitter.com/SxkNet4qnq
Sarah Story kicked off the event with a HOT DJ set - that's how you get the party started!
G'waaaan @sarahstorytweet kicking off the party vibes at #FusionFestival! #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/XlrbDv6i6b— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Tinie Tempah chatted to Rob Howard in his dressing room... coolest duo ever?
The legendary @TinieTempah caught up with @radiorobhoward last night at Fusion! Catch all the backstage goss tonight from 7 #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/CbzQNS5zlZ— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) September 3, 2017
Everyone's been getting their photos taken at the Capital letters - now that's an Insta pic and a half!
Partying hard at #FusionFestival this weekend? Don't forget to send us your Capital selfies using #FusionCapital! pic.twitter.com/10a1gdZ8Fj— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
M.O looked fierce in their all-white outfits on stage:
The fabulous @MOMusic have just finished their #FusionFestival set and we are SHOOK! #FusionCapital https://t.co/mIoR8v3DJ4 pic.twitter.com/E92RImkrSg— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
5 After Midnight brought the energy - and some choice dance moves - to the Fusion Festival stage!
Woah! @5AfterMidnight brought ALL the energy to the #FusionFestival stage! What an EPIC performance! #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/QSAJtnU7rR— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
We managed to sneak in to Little Mix's dressing room... look how gorgeous the girls looked!
Just waiting patiently for these FIERCE ladies to hit the #FusionFestival stage! #FusionCapital @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/c0X6lTpaOl— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Gemma's been driving around the backstage area... it's safe to say the boys were a little fearful for their lives!
Gemma actually got told to slow down #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/mAAjDQTois— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Naughty Boy got the crowds on their feet with a string of hits... that's how you do it!
What. A. Set! @NaughtyBoyMusic has everyone runnin' for the stage at #FusionFestival! #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/wmjRnJeQyw— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Day one at Fusion Festival was LIT! Ready to do it all again on day 2?!
Fusion day 1 you were amazing!! Bring on day 2 #FusionCapital pic.twitter.com/tIQf02QCng— Capital Liverpool (@capliverpool) September 2, 2017
Keep it Capital tonight from 7pm as Rob Howard will be bringing you all the goss from Fusion Festival 2017, and you can get involved by using the hashtag #FusionCapital too!
