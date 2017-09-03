WATCH: Check Out All The Must-See Videos From Backstage At Fusion Festival 2017!

3 September 2017, 14:10

Fusion Festival backstage

We've been hanging out with all your fave celebs at Fusion Festival... check out what we got up to!

Everyone knows Summer Lives on Capital, so we couldn't resist bringing you one more amazing festival live on Capital... we're live at Fusion Festival in Liverpool all weekend! 

AAA Pass At The Ready? We're Taking You Backstage At Fusion Festival 2017!

Of course, that means all the stars have been stopping by for a good old chinwag with us, from John Newman to Little Mix, Tinie Tempah and more! 

Here's what we've been up to: 

We presented Little Mix's Perrie Edwards with her very own Liverpool football shirt... and it's safe to say she loved it! 

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gets Surprised With A Liverpool FC Shirt

00:50

5 After Midnight chatted to Adam, Gemma and Dylan... and it looks like Jordan took quite a shine to our lovely Gemma! (Steady on!) 

John Newman stopped by to prod Gemma's bruise - and he told us why he loved the crowds in Liverpool...

Our own Sarah Story helped a man PROPOSE in front of the whole crowd - now that's how you ask someone to marry you! 

 

Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex' (Live At Capital's Summertime Ball 2017)

04:29

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

