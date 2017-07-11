There’s A New Friends Fan Theory Going Around Suggesting Joey, Phoebe & Co Didn’t Exist At All

11 July 2017, 15:44

Friends TV Show

OH. MY. GOD.

Despite the show ending 13 years ago, fans of Friends are still attempting to come up with fan theories to explain the storylines. 

However, the latest theory is something that our brains just cannot deal with. 

> Ross's Son Ben From 'Friends' Is A Legitimate Hot AF Heart-Throb Now

It suggested that Friends didn’t actually happen in the first place and that it was concocted by the imagination of Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green. 

The theory comes after one fan noticed that on the cover of the fourth season, Rachel is the only one with her eyes open whilst lying in bed with her friends. The other five - Joey, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Ross - all have their eyes closed.

In order to answer the fans question, “Why is Rachel the only one ?”, another fan went on to explain the theory. 

“Rachel Green had a dream on the eve of her wedding day. She didn’t want to marry Barry, so she had a major anxiety dream. She created a fantasy in her mind and the five other Friends characters as a way to escape her spoilt, trapped future life. And also the trauma of her getting married the next day”, the theory states.

They continued that “this cover is her partially waking up from her dream at 5am on the morning of her wedding day. The whole entire series was her anxiety dream”.

Mind = blown.

