Ross's Son Ben From 'Friends' Is A Legitimate Hot AF Heart-Throb Now

24 February 2017, 16:45

Ben on Friends

O.M.G.

We need to talk about something a real quick sec.

And that thing is how HOT Cole M. Sprouse is right now.

And before you scream, WHO!?, then let us talk you through his CV slightly. 

Cole is a bit of a TV veteran. Life started out as Ross’s son Ben on Friends, he then landed a role on The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody before most recently, gracing our screens as Jughead on Riverdale. 

Riverdale

(And if you haven’t seen Riverdale yet, WHAT THE F HAVE YOU BEEN DOING?!)

But even more recently he graced the pages of L’Uomo Vogue and my god, he looks all kinds of drop-dead handsome.  

We’re just going to leave these here whilst we go and fangirl.

k,bye.

