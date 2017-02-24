Ross's Son Ben From 'Friends' Is A Legitimate Hot AF Heart-Throb Now

Now Playing
Slide Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos Download 'Slide' on iTunes
24 February 2017, 16:45
O.M.G.
We need to talk about something a real quick sec.
And that thing is how HOT Cole M. Sprouse is right now.
And before you scream, WHO!?, then let us talk you through his CV slightly.
Cole is a bit of a TV veteran. Life started out as Ross’s son Ben on Friends, he then landed a role on The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody before most recently, gracing our screens as Jughead on Riverdale.
(And if you haven’t seen Riverdale yet, WHAT THE F HAVE YOU BEEN DOING?!)
But even more recently he graced the pages of L’Uomo Vogue and my god, he looks all kinds of drop-dead handsome.
I'm in this Feb. issue of L'uomo Vogue! Honored to be featured in my birth country. With @Rushka_Bergman @claudiobelizari & Matthew Brookes pic.twitter.com/OI1URMWTRB— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 9, 2017
We’re just going to leave these here whilst we go and fangirl.
k,bye.
One Direction & Friends Mash Up Video
1D Are Friends
00:47