There's An Exclusive Tinder For The Elite... And If You're Not Pretty Enough, You're Not Allowed In!

Now Playing
No More Sad Songs Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly Download 'No More Sad Songs' on iTunes
9 March 2017, 15:21
No amount of Super Likes will save you from this one, friends...
11:07PM: Swipe through Tinder. 11:22PM: Return to Tinder and swipe some more. 11:49PM: Put thumb in some ice to ease the pain. 11:52PM: Get back on Tinder and do even more swiping.
We hate to say it, but that's a regular thing for us. And we regret nothing. Well, nothing except for not being let in the invite-only extension of the app.
'Tinder Select' is an exclusive portion of the dating app, that only allows the hugely successful and pretty in - including celebrities, models and CEOs. You can qualify to be a part of 'Tinder Select' based on your power in the real-world and on your success with getting swiped right on Tinder, itself.
Not only will you find yourself face-to-face with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid on 'Tinder Select', but - and here's the clincher - it's also a lush shade of bluey-purple. OOOOH.
Pic: reddit
Don't worry - not all hope's lost if you're not part of 'Tinder Select', yet. You can still be a part of it, as it's rumoured members can invite others to join. We'll just keep refreshing our app for now then, eh, Nick Jonas, bae? Sigh...
Ariana Grande rejects Roman on Tinder
02:30