11 New Year's Resolutions That Are Actually REAL Easy To Do - You're Welcome!

1 January 2017, 06:00

Doable New Year's Resolutions

Forget trying to eat healthier. Pfft. We're definitely all about number two.

Every year, we make NYE resolutions and vow to stick by them for the remaining 364 days. And then, within about 0.3 milliseconds of making those resolutions, we break them.

Sticking to a strict diet is way too hard. Forget about trying to save money. What you really need is... More pizza.

> 14 GIFs That'll Make You Say "That's Me" If You're Working Over Christmas This Year

So we've compiled 11 resolutions that you'll smash with the greatest of ease, and then you'll feel like a better person by the end of the year. What more could you want?

  1. Get rid of that little red circle on your emails, on your phone.
  2. Eat more pizza. 'Cause... Pizza.
  3. Take out a gym membership and give the trainers a nod as you walk by, but never enter.
  4. Reinstall Pokemon Go. That's the most exercise you really should do.
  5. Think of better excuses as to why you can’t actually go to plans you’ve made.
  6. Complete Netflix.
  7. Don’t cry on your own when your crush rejects you. Defo not speaking from past experience.
  8. Take up running. Running away from responsibilities counts.
  9. Click on the stocks app once just so you look like you know what you’re doing.
  10. Learn what a Lychee actually is.
  11. Send fewer drunken Snapchats… But still send some.
New Year's Eve

Imagine if you did all of them - you'd pretty much be a saint.

