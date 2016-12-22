14 GIFs That'll Make You Say "That's Me" If You're Working Over Christmas This Year

22 December 2016

Krusty Krab Meme

That's me. And that's me. And that's me. And that's me.

Christmas is a time for good food, presents, celebrations with your family and - if you're one of the unlucky few - it's a time to listen to customer's moaning, while you're in a sweaty shop floor, and not eating yourself into a coma.

We know where you're coming from, brothers. That's why we're starting this support group, where you can bask in the knowledge that you're not alone.

These GIFs are so many of you out there. Be strong. You can do it.

At the beginning of Christmas, your never-nice manager starts being all caring about your Christmas plans. Hm...

Confused Kid GIF

That's when they send out an email saying some of you will need to work over the festive period.

The IT Crowd GIF

All of your co-workers miraculously come down with some flu you've never heard of, like Idontwannaworkivitus.

SpongeBob SquarePants GIF

Then... It happens. You see the rota, and you're working on Christmas Day. At least you play it cool.

Friends GIF

You wake up on the 25th, kinda sure that this is still just an elaborate nightmare.

That 70s Show GIF

You'll see statuses and Tweets from mates, uploading snaps of their Christmas presents. You imagine doing this. Repeatedly...

BoJack Horseman GIF

Would anyone REALLY believe you if you threw a sickie? No. Sigh. They wouldn't.

Big Bang Theory GIF

You get to work and on the inside you're like...

The Walking Dead GIF

But on the outside, you're like...

The Walking Dead GIF

You watch the clock tick slower and slower.

Monsters, Inc. GIF

You can only listen to Mariah Carey so many times, right?!

The Grinch GIF

And don't even get us started on the fact that you're eating a crushed ham sandwich while everyone's having turkey.

The Simpsons GIF

But then you've got through the day. IT'S AN ACTUAL CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!

Forrest Gump GIF

(And just think, you've become a baller while everyone else is bored watching the Queen. You know what to do now...)

Mean Girls GIF

