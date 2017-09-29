VOTE: Should Disney Remake 'Hocus Pocus' WITHOUT The Original Cast?

Could this be magic? Or nah?

After years and years of us moaning and whining, it's official; Disney are going to work on another 'Hocus Pocus' movie. And that's it. There's not a single problem at all. Nope. Not one.

Okay, maybe a sliiiiiight problem - the original cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy won't be making an appearance.

> Imagine This... Beyoncé Is Set To Produce The Soundtrack To Disney's 'The Lion King' Remake!

While the original trio have confirmed on countless occasions that they'd be keen on reprising their roles of Salem's finest witches, Disney are going in a different direction, so we wanted to know... What do you think?

> Download Our App, And You Can Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear... Just Like Magic

If only these lot were true Disney fans - they might have realised Sonny Jay was pranking them with the most cringe Disney gag going...