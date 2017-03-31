Brace Yourself - Beyoncé Is Set To Be Singing Your Favourite Disney Songs Very, Very Soon!

Oh, we just can't wait for her to be queen.

When Disney announced they were filming a live-action remake of 1994's The Lion King, we were real happy. When Jon Favreau, the director, announced Donald Glover was going to be cast as Simba and James Earl Jones was returning as Mufasa, we were ecstatic.

But now Variety have announced that the 'Single Ladies' superstar, Beyoncé, is set to portray Nala, and we're just over-the-moon, head-over-heels euphoric.

Pic: Getty

Sources told the reporters that the GRAMMY winner is yet to decide whether or not she'd accept the role of the lioness, due to her pregnancy, but both the studio and director have, apparently, stressed the idea that they'll do whatever they can to accommodate her.

This isn't the first time the 35-year old mother has been in a movie; she lent her voice to animated movie 'Epic', as well as appearing in 'Dreamgirls', 'The Pink Panther' and 'Austin Powers in Goldmember'.

And if you needed any more convincing for the role; Nala is Queen. Beyoncé is Queen. 'Nuff said.

if Beyoncé isn't Nala I'm not watching the movie — black venus (@thatwxtchbxtch) March 31, 2017

