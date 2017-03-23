Beyoncé Made A Surprise Facetime Call To A Terminally Ill Teen & Made Her Dream Come True

Now Playing
Places Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen Download 'Places' on iTunes
23 March 2017, 11:07
Queen B called one of her loyal fans after her friends caught the singer's attention with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE.
Just when we couldn't have fallen in love with Beyoncé any further, she gives us another reason why she truly is one of the sweetest celebs out there.
Ebony Banks, a high schooler from Houston has spent most of her academic year at the MD Anderson Cancer Center battling a rare form of cancer, however a facetime call from Bey lifted her spirit on Wednesday.
Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017
In true Yoncé style, the 'Crazy In Love' singer told Ebony how she loved her whilst she beamed from the screen.
PIC: Twitter/BeyLegion
Ebony's friend timed the surprise to coincide with their high school graduation just to make it that bit more special! Her friend Karina told a U.S radio show, "Beyoncé is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce’s attention".
WATCH: Beyonce's Grammys Performance With ONLY Her Vocals
03:41